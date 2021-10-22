Cole Kmet could be light at the end of the Bears tunnel

It was an easy game for most NFL offenses, but a notable one for the Bears.

On the first and 10 of the Bears 47-yard line in the fourth quarter against the Packers last week, Cole Kmet slid off the line of scrimmage and found a soft spot between four defenders, two linebackers in front of him, two collaterals behind him turned around and was wide open for a 21-yard catch by Justin Fields for another scoop at the Packers 32-yard line. Seven games later, the Bears scored a touchdown to narrow the Packers lead to 17-14.

It was a good play call, a good route, a good throw and an easy catch.

It’s fun the kind of game where I can read the coverage there and just find some kind of void in the defense, Kmet said. So hopefully you’ll get more of that kind of play where you can just run vertically and find that void. I’m a big target and Justin can hit me. So it was a good game, good execution on it.

An open tight end is the sign of a good attack, sometimes it is a good play call and a good route; other times the assignment conflict is caused by other weapons that a defense has to consider. It takes more than once to be a true harbinger. But, as has been made painfully clear over the past four seasons, this Bears attack must take small steps before making a big one.

Kmet’s four receptions for 49 yards against the Packers was his biggest day of the season. That tied the Buccaneers OJ Howard for 12th-most yards for a tight end in the NFL last week, so it’s too early for a parade. But still a sign of progress for the Bears attack which, according to Kmet, felt good.

Yeah, finally getting some stuff in the field and stuff, Kmet said. The things I like to do like a tight end, just big body catches and stuff like that. So hopefully we can continue with that this week.

Tight final production has been a particularly tricky issue for Bears coach Matt Nagy this season. Coming from the Chiefs, the tight end is almost as good a weapon as it is for Nagy’s attack. Still, the lack of production in the passing game is increasingly looming as a red flag that something isn’t working.

Tight ends Kmet (14 receptions, 130 yards, no touchdowns), veteran Jimmy Graham (1-11, no touchdowns) and Jesper Horsted (1-2, one touchdown) combined to have 16 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.

But since the Bears offense focused on setting up a run after the nine sack and 47 yards debacle against the Browns, Kmet and Graham have been used more as blockers than receivers. That’s been effective and Graham’s effectiveness as a blocker was a pleasant surprise, but that’s not the main reason either player is here.

Nagy hoped that the success with Kmet last week will lead to more.

Hopefully that will grow a bit as we build this identity on the attack. They have been so valuable to block. And to get that second element of pass catchers and morph that together, [like] if you do a play action they lock well and now all of a sudden they come off and you can hit them like we hit a few last week we want that to keep growing. i give it [tight ends] much credit as they are selfless individuals who just want to win. Didn’t win last week [against the Packers] and knowing we can play better keeps them hungry.

Last year against the Buccaneers, Kmet wasn’t even targeted in the passing game in a 20-19 win at Soldier Field, but Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone celebrated a block from Kmet against Bucs linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during a jet sweep by Cordarrelle Patterson who won two yards as a breakthrough.

When the game was over, I got a few calls on my drive home from some of my league peers, Barone said last year, and they were all talking about the same thing, the very first game of the game and something that never will. to happen. appear in each box score.

Indeed, Kmet is already an effective blocker. But this offense needs more. A blocking tight end is a trump. An open tight end is a weapon that takes an attack to another level.