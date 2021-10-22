Sports
Summer in Australia used to mean cricket, but its relevance is changing
Gone are the days when cricket featured Australian summers.
Gone are the days when the captain of the men’s cricket team was only second to the Prime Minister, if only in the minds of the adoring Australian public.
For starters, there is no longer one captain. The role is split between Test and limited-overs tasks as the game is played almost year round with international tasks in the formats of T20, 50-over-a-day and Test matches.
And that’s only half the story.
Women’s cricket is now the central focus in terms of growth, both in Australia and internationally. In Cricket Australia’s most recent census, the total number of registrations has dropped significantly by 24 percent. The number of indoor, school and winter cricket suffered the most. The only sector that is running against that tide is female enrollment, an increase of 17.5 percent.
Australia’s win over India at the Women’s 2020 T20 World Cup played in the MCG saw a record crowd for women’s sports with 86,174 in attendance. The International Cricket Council reported a 131 percent increase over the 2018 tournament for global viewing hours, from 55.9 million to 113.5 million. India, now cricket’s political and financial powerhouse, was responsible for 76 percent of that audience.
In a post-COVID sports environment, Cricket Australia is under pressure to reclaim the grassroots players and volunteers across the board who have disappeared during the pandemic. The other major challenge is addressing the cultural diversity of the sport, which hits a roadblock between community cricket and elite representation.
Younger Australians mainly prefer the team sports of football (soccer) and basketball to cricket. Sport Australia’s 2019 participation survey revealed the top 10 sports for adults and children.
adults
Children
1. Recreational walking
1. Swimming
2. Gym
2. Football
3. Athletics
3. Gymnastics
4. Swimming
4. Dancing
5. Cycling
5. Basketball
6. Bushwalking
6. Australian Rules Football
7. Yoga
7. Korfball
8. Football
8. Tennis
9. Golf
9. Athletics
10. Tennis
10. Cricket
Australia’s demographics have changed so significantly that there are large segments of the Australian population who love cricket and play at a community level, but feel left out of elite representation and move on.
The addition of several Indian stars being included in the current season of the WBBL helps. Sydney Thunder’s Smriti Mandhana has 5.2 million followers on Instagram, teammate Shafali Verma has nearly a quarter of a million.
Loading
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley understands what it takes for the sport to climb back to the top of the sports platform. He was the CEO of the Women’s World Cup, working overtime to engage Australia’s culturally diverse population.
“Cricket has such a rich history, it’s part of the fabric of our national culture and identity,” he told The Ticket.
Having elite teams that reflect the communities we live in is high on the governing body’s agenda.
“I think it’s a problem and I think it’s an opportunity,” Hockley said.
“The opportunity is for the entire cricket ecosystem and it is a complex ecosystem between state bodies, clubs, associations and the national governing body and our pathways. I think our opportunity is to make sure we are truly representative of the community that we serve at every level.”
According to Hockley, it comes down to relationships and representation in both the ranks and the board.
“It’s about making sure we have a very diverse workforce, we’re talking about how we can continue to build relationships.
India-based ESPN journalist Annesha Ghoshsays Australia sets the benchmark for reporting and supporting the women’s game.
Despite being a growth area in the game’s most powerful nation, India’s women are still treated differently when it comes to scheduling, sponsorship, and broadcasting hours.
“There was a 364-day [match] gap between India finishing second to Australia in the 2020 T20 World Cup,” said Ghosh.
“That speaks volumes for the national team, especially when their male counterparts go on tour and play the IPL (Indian Premier League).
“But for a team that hasn’t played for almost a year, especially as it came second in the previous two major events in a four-year period, it speaks to some extent about the intent to develop the women’s game.
IBIS World has examined numerous reports on the state of the sports industry and more recently on sports betting.
Senior analyst Matthew Reeves said that at the participation level, cricket’s standing has fallen, but ratings are strong at all levels of the game. Gambling figures also provide some insight.
“More than $12 billion is spent by Australians on sports gambling (per year),” said Reeves.
“If you look at all the different sports, cricket is in sixth place, other sports such as golf, American football, Aussie Rules and rugby are more popular.”
Australia’s largest gambling company, Tabcorp, recently extended its multi-year partnership with the world’s premier basketball league, the US-based NBA.
“The NBA’s popularity in Australia continues to grow, especially among a younger audience,” said Adam Rytenskild, Tabcorp’s betting and media director.
As part of the relationship, the TAB will produce a localized version of NBABet Stream, described as a “betting-oriented alternative broadcast,” the first outside the US.
Like other sports, Cricket Australia’s income comes in part from gambling income. One of its commercial partners is Bet365.com.
Ironically, the health of a sport is measured not only by those who work up a sweat to play the game, but also by the number of people who choose to sit and watch, and those who choose to gamble on the outcome of the game.
For the youngest participants, playing cricket is all about enjoyment. For those at HQ, it’s all about crunching the numbers.
All things considered, Nick Hockley believes, “the cricket is in top form”.
