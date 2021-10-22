Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups for NFL 2021 Season





Best WR matchups Tyreek Hill at Titans: The Titans have allowed 50.48 fantasy PPG to recipients this season, nearly four more per game than any other team. Eight receivers have already scored more than 19 fantasy points against them – in just six games. Hill is a must-start in the season, but he’s getting a boost this week and is worth paying daily for it. If you trust a second WR here, it’s Mecole Hardman. It has seen consistent use and the Chiefs are probably using it to get some deep shots. Demarcus Robinson is also an option as a substitute of the week – he saw six goals and caught a touchdown last week. Unfortunately, Josh Gordon cannot be trusted in fantasy. Davante Adams vs. football team: The football team was a great match for both QBs and WRs. They have allowed the second most imaginative PPG to recipients, at 46.62. That includes 212.5 yards per game and nine touchdowns, both of which are in the top three in the NFL. They have already allowed six recipients to score 19 fantasy points against them. It doesn’t look like Marquez Valdes-Scantling is returning this week, so if you want to try another option here, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb would be the two. Lazard has been the favorite player since he had five goals last week while Cobb was eliminated. Other Favorable WR Matchups: Calvin Ridley at Dolphins, DJ Moore/Robby Anderson at Giants, Allen Robinson/Darnell Mooney at Buccaneers. Best TE Matchups CJ Uzomah at Ravens: The Ravens have admitted 18.73 fantasy PPGs to TEs this season, the second highest in the NFL. That’s partly because they’ve had a very tough schedule against tight ends as they pitted against Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, TJ Hockenson, Noah Fant and to a lesser extent Jared Cook and Mo Alie-Cox. If you need a tight end of the spacer wire, and many are due to byes and injuries, then Uzomah is a deeper name. You’re basically hopping for a touchdown, but he’s combined three in his last three games with double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three. Zach Ertz vs. Texans: Houston has admitted 18.65 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the third most in the NFL. That includes five touchdowns to position, equaling the most in the NFL. The Texans have already awarded more than nine fantasy points to seven tight ends this season. It’s a good matchup, for a good tight end, in a good attack – but despite that I would exercise patience if possible. I understand many won’t have that luxury this week, and Ertz is still ranked as my TE13 this week — but it’s his first game in a new offense that has more four receiver sets than any team in the league. — and he does 25 percent of their plays. He is a risk-reward type of game. Other Favorable TE Matchups: Anthony Firkser against Chiefs, Dallas Goedert against Raiders, Ross Dwelley against Colts. Toughest QB Matchups Geno Smith vs. Saints: Another prime time game with Geno Smith! This week, he has the tough job of taking on the Saints, who have allowed 13.85 fantasy PPG, the second-lowest in the NFL this season. They’ve allowed just five passes and hasty touchdowns to QBs, the fewest in the NFL with the Jets. Smith is purely a deeper option this week in two QB formats. Davis Mills at Cardinals: Normally I would have skipped this and wrote about another QB – but with so many goodbyes and injuries, you may have to dive deep. Especially in two-QB formats. Yet Mills is left purely for the desperate. The Cardinals only allow 15.53 fantasy PPG, the sixth-lowest in the NFL. Mills has one game over 11 fantasy points this year. It’s purely for those who struggle, mainly in two-QB formats. Other difficult QB matchups: Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals, Mac Jones vs. Jets, Zach Wilson at Patriots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/week-7-fantasy-football-matchups-for-nfl-2021-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos