Hockey Canada hopes new COVID-19 vaccination policy will lead to fewer event cancellations | Energeticcity.ca





It doesn’t quite seep through to every small hockey club in the country, but having said that, we’ve shifted our position a bit where we now strongly recommend that our members and then the local hockey clubs mandate mandatory vaccination policies. But this particular policy and statement does not directly affect minor hockey. Sharkey says the governing bodies’ main priority is to return to a regular schedule, something they haven’t had since March 2020. I think what’s happening with this vaccination policy, this is our way back to that. Obviously it won’t be a piece of cake and was back. This is the way to organize all those events again, make sure they run safely and smoothly, and make sure we get through them and give players opportunities, be it international or national events. Sharkey admits Canada’s geography makes it difficult to implement a single policy for the entire country, but he says the work is in progress. It’s a little different in different parts of the country, which makes it a little more challenging. We were still working with our members whether they want to have a similar policy, whether they want to continue as is, but obviously still have to navigate the pandemic. It’s about supporting them through that process. Numerous events have been canceled during the pandemic, including the National Womens U18 Championship at Dawson Creek, which will take place from October 31 to November 6. Sharkey says Hockey Canada has a great relationship with Dawson Creek, and while there are no immediate plans for a make-up event, Hockey Canada wants to return as soon as possible. We have had a number of events there and they are great hosts. We love going there, it’s a great facility, but this was just one of those unfortunate situations that neither side can really control. We would love to organize events, whether it’s the National Womens Under 18 or any other event in Dawson Creek, as soon as possible. Obviously they were interested in hosting, interested in going there, so I think both sides will find a solution. The silver lining is that preparations for a future event are largely complete, Sharkey says. You get to a point so close to the event, and then you have to cancel it. It’s hard because all that stuff is already there and ready to go. It certainly makes it a little bit easier to go back and say, we have this whole framework, we can switch it up, and it’s 2022 instead of 2021. Sharkey ended by saying how important these events are to smaller hockey communities. These events are great for communities, especially smaller ones that may not get as much national attention as some other places but always put so much time and effort into it and get rewarded for it.

