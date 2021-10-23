Boston Red Soxs Pretty Rare Player Swap On IL (Kyle Schwarber) Helped Them Get To ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON The Red Sox front office was criticized for the trade deadline for acquiring a player on the injured list who was unable to help them immediately.

Boston traded for Kyle Schwarber on July 29. He had not played in a regular season game for Washington since July 2 due to a hamstring injury.

But the Red Sox bought him with the expectation that he would stay on the IL for about two more weeks and might learn first base.

It is quite rare; off the top of my head, I can’t think of another instance where we’ve actually made a trade (for an IL mid-season player), said GM Brian OHalloran, who first joined the Red Sox in 2002 as a baseball operations assistant. But we’ve had conversations over the years, including other conversations about injured players this year.

The trade has not gone perfectly. Schwarber made some errors at first base. He made a costly mistake in Game 5 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Wednesday, failing to catch Rafael Devers’ throw from first base in a five-run sixth inning.

But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom identified him as one of the best hitters in the trading market and acquired him for 20-year-old prospect Aldo Ramirez, who has not pitched above Low A. The production of Schwarbers from the top of the batting order is a big reason why the Red Sox took the highest Wild Card and play in the ALCS.

Game 6 is here at Minute Maid Park on Friday.

Schwarber hit .291 with a .435 on-base percentage, .522 slugging percentage, .957 OPS, seven home runs, 10 doubles, 34 runs, 18 RBIs and 33 walks (19.6% walk rate) in 41 games (168 at bats) for Boston after the trade.

He has enjoyed his big moments this postseason, including a two-run homerun in the AL Wild Card Game vs. the Yankees and a grand slam in Game 3 of the ALCS vs. Houston. He also homered and led from the bottom of the first inning in Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Rays.

If you’re going to trade for an injured player, I think there are all kinds of circumstances, but certainly one that you expect to help in the current year, you really want to dig into the medical records and understand what the current state of the player is. , said OHalloran.

Schwarber returned as expected in two weeks (missed 13 games). He has remained healthy ever since.

His timetable for returning to the game, you really want to understand that, OHalloran said. We did that in this case. Our medical staff spoke to their medical staff as part of the medical assessment process. Of course we have seen the (medical) files. Of course, even before we got into the medical assessment part of the box, we talked to the Washington front office about it to get a sense of where he was in his progression. And finally felt comfortable that he was on his way back and would be good to go within a few weeks of the transaction.

The Red Sox have signed and acquired players with injury problems. Alex Verdugo suffered a stress fracture in his lower back that kept him sidelined with the Dodgers for most of the final two months of the 2019 season. The old problem also probably would have caused him to start the 2020 regular season at the IL for Boston if the season had started on time.

Boston restructured contracts with then-free agents JD Martinez and Mike Napoli after conditions surfaced during their physical matches. Martinez was dealing with Lisfranc’s condition. Napoli was diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis (AVN).

But it’s not often when an MLB team acquires a player mid-season while on an injured list.

Trading Schwarber also provides insight into how Bloom operates. He has a broader approach in both free agencies and the commerce market, unlike former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski who publicly pinpointed his exact needs.

I don’t want us to think we need X, Y and Z, Bloom told MassLive.com before the trading deadline. There are certainly parts of our team that are more established and entrenched than others. I think the best thing we can do for ourselves right now — and that’s what we’ve done — is look at many different ways that we can help ourselves, whether that’s now, later, or both, and go from there.

Bloom’s holistic approach helped the Red Sox make it into the postseason and make it the ALCS in a year when no one expected it.

Boston finished last year with the fourth worst MLB record. Baseball Prospectus 2021 PECOTA Standings predicted Boston to win 82.7 games. fangraphs.com gave the Red Sox 37.9% chances to enter the postseason this season.

Blooms approach has also created an imperfect selection this season. The composition of the roster could be better and the defense of first base is an obligation.

Schwarber would be better in left field or as a designated batter. But the Red Sox already have Verdugo left and Martinez at DH.

Still, Boston has traded for several impact position players before the deadline since the arrival of OHallorans in 2002 and Schwarber is arguably the very best.

Orlando Cabrera, who gained more for his defense at shortstop, cut .294/.320/.465/.785 with six home runs, 19 doubles and one triple in 58 games (248 at bats) after Boston passed him on the 2004 deadline. had traded. He hit .288/.377/.356/.733 with four doubles in 14 postseason games (69 at bats) to help Boston win its first World Series in 86 years.

Jason Bay cut .293/.370/.527/.897 with nine home runs, 12 doubles and two triples in 49 games (211 at bats) after Boston acquired him on the 2008 trade deadline in the three-team Manny Ramirez trade. He posted a .341/.471/.634/1.105 line with three home runs and three doubles in 11 postseason games (51 at bats) as Boston lost to the Rays in the ALCS.

Victor Martinez posted a line of .336/.405/.507/.912 with eight home runs and 12 doubles in 56 games (237 at bats) after Boston acquired him on the 2009 trading deadline. He went 2-for-11 in Boston’s 2009 ALDS loss to the Angels.

Steve Pearce hit .279/.394/.507/.901 with seven home runs, eight doubles and one triple in 50 games (165 at bats) after Boston acquired him midseason in 2018. He went on to win the World Series MVP. He posted a 1,083 OPS, four homeruns and two doubles in 13 postseason games (47 at bats).

Pearce was sort of a less noticeable acquisition at the time, but he ended up playing huge dividends, especially in the postseason, OHalloran said. With Jason Bay, that was a bigger deal. We’ve had him for a year and a half. That was part of the Manny trade. So we tried to replace some of that foul as best we could. In the season I don’t know if I could think of something like this off the top of my head where we had a chance to get a real impact bat, albeit with some nuances in the process in terms of the position and also the injury.

The Red Sox targeted a left-handed batter going into the week of the trade deadline. On July 30, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom called Schwarber one of the most impactful hitters to change hands on the deadline this week.

Schwarber had been on an absolute tear for Washington before injuring his hamstring. He hit 16 home runs in June.

The Red Sox took a gamble on a player who had been on fire for a month but hadn’t taken an at bat for 27 days.

This guy has always been a really good batter, OHalloran said. So we relied more on the track record, although we had seen what he did in May and how he performed and it was definitely still very much in there. But he has always been a very good attacking player. So we counted on that.

