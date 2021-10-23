Super Sunday: Major cricket, football matches on October 24 | Barcelona vs Real| El Classico| Manchester vs Liverpool| Juventus vs Inter Milan

As the sports events are gradually regaining their attendance due to COVID-19 pandemic situations, the date October 24, 2021 (Sunday) will be marked as important by sports enthusiasts around the world. All set to witness the rivalry in cricket and football.

India vs Pakistan

Following the excitement of IPL 2021, cricket addicts will eagerly watch one of the biggest rivalries in the cricket world. The expectations of Indian cricket fans are high as India takes on Pakistan in match number 4 of the Super 12 group in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. This will be the first meeting between these two cricketing giants in over two years since India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. India has the upper hand when it comes to the previous T20 stats. India and Pakistan have met 8 times in T20Is and the men in blue have won 6 matches against their rivals 1, while 1 match ended without result. India is under less pressure as they have performed extremely well with two consecutive wins over England and Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan Squad for ICC T2O World Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid (El Clasico)

El Clasico is back! And in particular, the first of the 2021-2022 season will be held on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou. Spectators will be looking forward to a clash of a new generation of players on the field on Sunday. What makes this match different is that there is no Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos when they left the Spanish League. Traditionally, El Clasico portrays the clash of cultures, but for a true football fan, it’s just another exciting football encounter between two great clubs. Real Madrid have a slight advantage in head-to-head as they have celebrated 75 wins. Barcelona won 72 games and 35 games ended in a draw, as they met 182 times. The last time the two clubs faced each other in The competition was in 2020-21, with Real Madrid as 2-1. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match starts at 7:45 pm IST.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC

Manchester United and Liverpool FC are poised to restore their dominance in head-to-head matches as they take on Old Trafford on October 24, 2021. It will be one of the biggest matches on the English football league calendar as the two most successful clubs meet in the Premier League. The Northwest derby always lives up to the high expectations of the football fans. Fans will pay close attention to this match as star players Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantra, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and many more compete on the pitch. Manchester United have the all-time leader in wins in all competitions with 81 wins against Liverpool’s 68 and in addition 58 games ended as a draw. However, the last time both sides played was in May 2021, when Liverpool won 4-2 at Old Trafford. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST.

PSG vs Marseille

On the same day in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Olympique de Marseille (Marseille) at Stade Velodrome. The match will be glorified with the thrilling action of star players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and many more. Le Classique’s rivalry extends far beyond football. These two have dominated French football since its inception, winning a total of 40 domestic trophies. Marseille and PSG’s rivalry is one of the oldest in all of Ligue 1. The latest and most significant signings from Messi and Ramos are sure to intensify the game. PSG will undoubtedly battle Marseille and will try to recapture the French league title this season. The live broadcast of this match will start on October 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM IST.

Juventus vs Inter Milan

Two champion teams Juventus and Inter Milan face each other in Italy’s Derby. While Inter Milan captured the Italian league title in Serie A last season, Juventus will certainly strive to regain the title. Inter Milan have ended Juventus’ 9-year winning streak by dominating Serie A and becoming champions. Juventus will focus on winning the title and resuming the streak without Cristiano Ronaldo on the side, and Inter Milan will try to continue their winning streak. The clash of the Italian giants is scheduled to start on October 25, 2021 at 12:15 pm IST.

On October 24, a large number of great sports promotions will be live again. All sports enthusiasts will be excited to see which teams will win.