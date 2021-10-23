Sports
Patriot League Football Extra presented by TIAA (Week Eight)
american football
FCS All-In Week Eight Episode Premieres Saturday Morning
A new episode of FCS All-In premieres Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube. The weekly online show highlights each of the NCAA FCS conferences. Fans can subscribe to the FCS All-In YouTube channel, turn on notifications, and come back every Saturday morning to see the Patriot Leagues segment, as well as those from around the FCS.
FCS All-In YouTube Page
Bucknellin the herdPreviews Home game vs. George Town
Bucknell Head Coach Dave Cecchini talks about the Bison home game against Georgetown and the similarities between the programs battling for their first League win. Junior offensive lineman RJ Mehan discusses the youth of the offensive line created by injuries and preparing for Georgetowns defense.
Watchin the herd
Ahmad Wilson Discusses Forming Georgetown’s Black Student-Athlete Coalition
Graduate student defense back Ahmad Wilson talks to Patriot Leagues Maria Trivelpiece about creating community through Georgetown’s Black Student-Athlete Coalition during NCAA Inclusion Week.
Interview clip by Ahmed Wilson
Holy Cross hosts Colgate at Polar Park
In the latest episode of sad stories, the Worcester WooSox General Manager and Holy Cross Co-Interim Director of Athletics Nick Smith chat with host Sarah Kirkpatrick about the idea and planning of this weekend’s Holy Cross Colgate game at Polar Park. The brand new baseball park opened in 2021 and is home to the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester WooSox.
Listen to Sader stories
Player Profile: Lehigh Footballs Dean Colton
LehighSports.com continued its player profile streak with junior defensive lineman Dean Colton. Colton discusses why he chose Lehigh and some of his favorite early memories of playing football. The Atlanta, Georgia native also recently discusses declaring himself an economics major in addition to considering minoring in real estate.
Player Profile of Dean Colton
GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-4, 0-2 PL) AT BUCKNELL BISON (1-5, 0-2 PL)
Christy Mathewson – Memorial Stadium/Lewisburg, Pa. 1pm (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Doug Birdsong; PxP – Kevin Herr
RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY 100.9 The Valley): PxP – Doug Birdsong; PxP – Kevin Herr
COMMENTS: GEORGETOWN | BUCKNELL
LIVE STATS
LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-6, 0-1 PL) AT FORDHAM RAMS (4-3, 2-0 PL)
Jack Coffey Field/Bronx, NY 1pm (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PXP Emmanuel Berbari; Analyst – Andrew Posadas
RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; Analyst – Andrew Gullotta
RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Lehigh Valley 1230/1320 AM): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analysts – Matt COMMENTS: LEHIGH | FORDAM
LIVE STATS
COLGATE RAIDERS (2-5, 2-0 PL) AT HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (4-2, 1-0)
Polar Park/Worcester, Mass. 5:00 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+/Spectrum News 1): PxP Tim McKone; Analyst – Jorge Bannister
REMARKS: COLGATE | HOLY CROSS
LIVE STATS
