Berlin duo Franz, Wellington advance to the semifinals of girls’ tennis





MIAMISBURG A pair of Central District champions overcame a change of venue and stiff competition to advance to the second day of the state girls’ tennis competition. Olentangy Berlin senior Ella Franz will play Whitehouse Anthony Wayne junior Lilly Black in a Division I singles semifinal and the Wellington duo of senior Alexis Burkhalter and junior KatieZerbi will face the Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown team of junior Ally Mills and sophomore Kate Mills in a Division II doubles semifinals when state competition resumes Oct. 23 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. The tournament started in Mason on October 22, but was moved indoors due to inclement weather. The remainder of Division I was held at South RegencyTennis & Fitness Center in Miamisburg, and the Division II competition completed its first day at FiveSeasonsFamily Sports Club in Cincinnati. Franz opened by defeating Brecksville-Broadview Heights senior LakshmyArakoni6-1, 6-3 and then rallied to defeat Cincinnati Turpin sophomore Sarah Clark 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a quarterfinal. Last season, Franz lost to the state in the quarterfinals. It was really fun, she said. In the second set (to Clark) I told myself that I didn’t want it to end now and that I would give it everything I have. I kinda kept it going from there. Being a senior I’m just trying to enjoy my last time here and I’m lucky too because it’s only 16 girls who make it here. Also in Division I singles, Dublin Coffman junior Dasha Chistyakova lost to Black 6-2, 6-1 in a quarter-final and her sophomore teammate, Pritika Ghosh-Choudhuri, lost to North Canton Hoover sophomore Tess Bucher 6-1, 6-0 in a quarterfinal. The other area qualifier in Division I singles, Upper Arlington senior Megan Basil lost to Cleveland St. Joseph Academy sophomore Amara Brahmbhatt 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. Zerbiand Burkhalter, who finished fourth in 2019 and second a year ago, defeated senior Taylor Falb and sophomore Shannon Brumbaugh of West Milton Milton-Union6-2, 6-1 in the first round and the Hathaway Brown team of senior Alex Wolf and junior Alice Lin 6-0 , 6-1 in a quarter-final. We had to shake off some jitters in the first round, but once we got going we obviously turned it on and played our game, Zerbisaid. I’m really proud of how Alexis and I both played. In Division II singles, Columbus Academy sophomore Arya Chabria lost to Cincinnati Indian Hill freshman Caroline Brown 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the first round. In Division I, Dublin Jerome doubles sophomore LydiaFoster and Adayla Coakley and Olentangy Orange seniors Karol Korotkin and Tyler Reed both lost in the quarter-finals, while New Albany sophomores Paige Cornelius and Richie Francois and the UA team of senior Anna Leach and junior Ava Richard both lost in the first round. [email protected] UlreyThis week

