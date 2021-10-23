Kraken home opener final chapter in Seattle hockey history

When the Seattle Kraken play the Vancouver Canucks in their inaugural home opener Saturday (10pm ET; ESPN+, HULU, CBC, CITY, TVAS2, NHL LIVE), it will be the first sporting event at Climate Pledge Arena, a brand new $1.15 billion facility.

Still, they will play under the same iconic roof of what was KeyArena and originally the Seattle Center Coliseum, a place steeped in history with plenty of hockey and even a bit of the NHL dating back to its beginnings.

The first sporting event under that roof was a hockey game, an exhibition between the Seattle Totems of the former professional Western Hockey League and the three-time defending Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs on September 30, 1964, and hundreds of hockey games were played after that.

Climate Pledge Arena will be the best of both worlds, state of the art but with an old soul.

“Every time I think about the first home game, I feel like I’ve just had a couple of triple espressos,” said Dave Eskenazi, a Pacific Northwest sports enthusiast and collector of memorabilia who attended games at the Coliseum as a child. and in the stands Saturday. “Lots of energy. I can’t wait. I really can’t.”

Seattle Center is a 74-acre park-like campus with downtown cultural attractions. Much of it was built for the 1962 World’s Fair, including its landmark structures: the Space Needle, the 200-foot-tall tower that defines the city’s skyline, and the pyramid-shaped roof of the arena close to the ground.

The original underground arena was a hub of activity—sports, concerts, roller derby, you name it—and best known as the long-standing home of the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics.

“If you’ve lived in Seattle, you’ve been to one of the dozens of events held in that building,” said Jeff Obermeyer, founder of Seattle Hockey Home and author of three books on Seattle’s hockey history. “It’s where everything big happened that wasn’t a stadium event.”

But first it was a hockey shed with a capacity of 12,700.

The Totems lost that first exhibition to the Maple Leafs 7-1. Toronto dressed the likes of George Armstrong, Andy Bathgate, Bob Baun, Johnny Bower, Dave Keon, Frank Mahovlich and Terry Sawchuk and it was a festive affair.

Invitations were sent to an “Extraordinary Exhibition of Professional Hockey.” There was a black tie seating area and a post-game reception with champagne, imported cheese, and “Hot-Boeuf Dans Sauce Ala Maple Leaf”. Toronto coach Punch Imlach wore a tuxedo behind the couch, complete with top hat and tail.

“The first game ever that there’s a hockey game? Great,” said Obermeyer. “And now it’s come full circle. Your main tenant is an NHL team.”

The Totems are believed to have staged three more exhibitions at the Colosseum involving NHL teams, beating the Chicago Black Hawks (then two words) 5-4 on October 5, 1967; beating the Maple Leafs 3-2 on October 2, 1968; and lost to the Los Angeles Kings 12-4 on October 5, 1969.

The Canucks played the Minnesota North Stars in an exhibition at the Coliseum on September 29, 1972.

The Totems defeated the Soviet Union 8-4 in an exhibition at the Colosseum on January 5, 1975. It was the last stop on a tour of the United States for the Soviets, which rested four top skaters. Still, they started goalkeeper Vladislav Tretiak and scrambled those top skaters in uniform for the third period. It was a miracle before the “Miracle on Ice,” the United States’ victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

Video: Kraken organizes home opener on Saturday evening

On June 12, 1974, the NHL awarded Seattle an expansion team to begin play in 1976-77. But with Denver also hosting an NHL expansion team and Phoenix moving to the World Hockey Association, the WHL was left with three teams and folded.

The Totems had two seasons to prepare for the NHL, but no league in which to play in the meantime. They spent 1974-75 in the Central Hockey League wrestling on the ice and at the gate. They folded, the NHL withdrew the expansion team, and professional hockey left Seattle. The Totems filed a lawsuit, and after a lengthy lawsuit, the NHL won.

Major junior hockey arrived in 1977 when the Kamloops Chiefs of the Western Canada Hockey League moved to Seattle and became the Breakers. The WCHL became the junior WHL in 1978; the Breakers became the Thunderbirds in 1985. They played some games in the Colosseum.

After another Seattle group failed to strike a deal for an NHL expansion team in 1990, the Coliseum was redeveloped in 1994-95 with sightlines more suited to basketball and was renamed KeyArena. The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder in 2008. The following year, the Thunderbirds moved to a new 6,150-seat arena in Kent, about 20 miles south of the city.

Now comes the Kraken, whose arrival was made possible by Oak View Group who reinvented and redeveloped a new arena under its old exterior and roof—declared a Seattle Landmark in 2017 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018—with a marvel of modern technology.

The groundbreaking ceremony was on December 5, 2018, the day after the NHL announced its expansion to Seattle. Since then, the workers have been racing to Saturday. They hung the 44-million-pound roof from pillars, tore down everything underneath, dug out 680,000 cubic yards of earth, and built a new 740,000-square-foot arena, nearly twice the size of the old one, while reattaching the roof. The capacity for hockey is now 17,100.

Time for a new chapter in Seattle’s hockey history.

“I went to my first game there in probably 1989 or ’90, so I’ve been seeing games in that building for a long time,” said Obermeyer. “I’m super interested to see what this is going to look like from the inside. It will always be the Colosseum in my mind, but I’m sure everything will be completely different. It’s going to be amazing.”

Images Courtesy of Dave Eskenazi and Jeff Obermeyer