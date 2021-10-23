VMI S&D opens season Saturday at Mount St. Marys





LEXINGTON, Va. The VMI men’s and women’s swim and dive teams open the 2021-22 season Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) University at 1:00 PM. The non-conference meeting will be held at the AARC pool in Emmitsburg, Maryland and will be broadcast on NEC Front Row. Multimedia: NEC front row The Keydets have four games scheduled this fall, including one at home on Saturday, Nov. 6 against Howard University in Clark King Pool. VMI travels to UMBC the following weekend, closing the fall semester with a two-day meeting at Loyola in Baltimore, Maryland. The competition’s second semester kicks off on January 8 at Washington & Lee University in the city, followed by the second and final home game against American University on January 15. The America East Conference Championships are scheduled for Feb. 10-13 at Worchester Polytechnic Institute (Mass.) with the ECAC Championships at the end of the month. Event schedule: 1 Women 1 mtr Diving

2 Men 1 mtr Diving

3 women’s 200 medley relay

4 Men’s 200 medley relay

5 women 800 freestyle

6 Men’s 800 Freestyle

7 women’s 200 freestyle

8 Men’s 200 Freestyle

9 women 100 backstroke

10 men 100 backstroke

11 women 100 breaststroke

12 Men’s 100 Breaststroke

13 women 200 butterfly

14 Men’s 200 Butterfly

15 women’s 50 freestyle

16 Men’s 50 Freestyle

17 Ladies 1 mtr Diving

18 Men 1 mtr Diving

19 women’s 100 freestyle

20 men 100 freestyle

21 women 200 backstroke

22 Men’s 200 Backstroke

23 women 200 breaststroke

24 Men’s 200 Breaststroke

25 women 400 freestyle

26 Men’s 400 Freestyle

27 women 100 butterfly

28 men 100 butterfly

29 Women 200 IM

30 Men 200 IM

31 Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

32 Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay

