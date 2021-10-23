Shorter and Shorter: The Hindu Editorial on the Transition Stage of Indian Crickets





The Twenty20 format seems to be an overwhelming taste of crickets at the moment. Just after the Indian Premier League, the ICC T20 World Cup started last Sunday. Both championships anchored in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Originally they were to be held in India, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of location. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has moved the franchise-based league and multinational event to the UAE and many players have moved seamlessly from club to country. Almost a week has passed since the last T20 World Cup took its first steps under the West Asian skies as lower ranking teams tried to qualify for the Super 12 segment which formally begins today. This is in fact the real deal. And nothing can get bigger than the Super 12 Group 2 match in which India faces Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. At ICC events, India has an edge over its neighbor beyond the Radcliffe Line, but for a huge generation of fans, cricket skirmishes involving the two in the UAE often leave a difficult memory. Not many can forget Javed Miandad, who hit a last-ball six on Chetan Sharma and won the Australia-Asia Cup for Pakistan in 1986. From then on, India was on the rise. This trend was especially evident when MS Dhonis men won the inaugural ICC World T20, as the shortest formats World Cup was then called, in South Africa in 2007. The opposition overcome was Pakistan and those shards of history will give it a head start on the last match. But after winning the title in 2007, India has subsequently flattered to cheat. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli gets another chance to get his hands on ICC silverware, which remains a missing link in his captaincy resume. That he also give up his T20 captaincy after the championship should push him further towards this goal. The presence of Dhonis in the dressing room as a mentor as the coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri prepare to bow after a few weeks is an indication of the impending leadership transition within the Indian ranks. With its players who participated in the previous IPL and the added confidence that came from the warm-up victories over England and Australia, India is in a good position. Defending champions West Indies, Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand may take their chances, but this tournament isn’t all about the established units. It’s also about Scotland pushing its way in or Afghanistan popping up despite the turmoil at home. Hope is driving and India is eager to finish on the winning side when the championship ends on November 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/shorter-and-shorter-the-hindu-editorial-on-indian-crickets-transition-phase/article37130573.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

