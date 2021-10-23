Sports
Iowa High School Football Scores, Live Updates for October 22, 2021
Depth is a wonderful thing at this time of year.
Whether you are a Iowa high school football team looking for a late season nudge or newspaper sports staff looking to keep an eye on everything during a busy October, having a deep and successful squad makes everything flow better. It allows people to get off for a variety of reasons without the overall product suffering.
Why is this relevant here? Well, register deputy sports editor Matthew Bain, your usual Friday night live blog host is away for a while doing fatherly things (Congratulations on father status, Matt. Sleep tight). So the Registry is shifting things a bit tonight as far as who’s doing what.
Dargan Southard will cover you here, with updates, analysis and commentary on a busy night of regular season finals and playoff openers. As usual, we also have a whole staff of reporters in the field.
Cody Goodwin is in a good CIML battle as Waukee Northwest (4-4) faces No. 3 Urbandale (7-1) in a battle of teams looking for one last RPI boost before post-season game begins.
Alyssa Hertel looks at Harlan (8-0), the highest ranked team in Class 3A, finishing the regular season in Knoxville (1-7). The Cyclones have a powerful attack that hasn’t encountered much resistance all season.
Tommy Birch is in another decent CIML fight as Des Moines Roosevelt (5-3) travels to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley (6-2). Can the Tigers recover from a heavy loss in rivalry against Dowling Catholic before the postseason kicks off?
Ames Tribunes Joe Randleman is with Gilbert as the Tigers (0-8) host Ballard (4-4), looking for their first win of the season. Matt Levins has things covered in Burlington, where the Greyhounds host Fort Madison in a 6-2 team Class 4A fight. We also have an eye for West Burlington Notre Dame (0-8) with Washington (3-5).
Keep it here all night.
21:18 No. 1 gets everything it can handle
Cougars officially upset, now in an 18-13 hole against a desperate Dubuque Hempstead squad. Hempstead entered the RPI in 20th place, but can sneak in with a massive upset.
About eight minutes left in the third quarter.
21:16 Waukee Northwest not ready yet
Back at the front with six minutes to go. Brace yourself.
21:07 Another set of final scores
Tons are coming in now.
21:03 Looklike Indianola becomes district champion
Bondurant-Farrar throughout Norwalk. This would put the Bluejays in second place and Norwalk by large area. It comes in at number 9 and should be good.
8:57 PM Some final scores are coming in.
This one of the running clock variant.
20:54 No. 1 in 5A gets a surprising challenge.
For the second week in a row, Cedar Rapids Kennedy delivered a slow start against a pedestrian 5A team. It was Johnston last week. It’s Dubuque Hempstead (4-4) this week. A score to keep an eye on.
20:51 Defending 2A champion Waukon finally wakes up
It was a slow start for Waukon (7-1), where West Liberty hosted to open the playoffs, but the Indians don’t find their way until late in the third quarter.
20:36 Prairie hawks dropping the hammer.
I wrote last Friday that Cedar Rapids Prairie could hide in plain sight as Eastern Iowa’s top 5A team. Well, No. 10 rolls into No. 7. All Prairie over Linn-Mar.
8:33 PM Hello, Urbandale.
J-Hawks changed things up in the second half. Two turnovers are redeemed for 10 points. Urbandale now leading 13-10 over Waukee Northwest in the third.
20:19 Bondurant-Farrar joins first in a wild district race.
Class 4A, District 5 is wide open. Bondurant-Farrar, Indianola and Norwalk all come in with 3-1 district records. Norwalk plays Bondurant-Farrar and Indianola plays Boone.
BF 7-0 thanks to who else but Titus Cram.
Indianola rolls Boone.
With Indianola big, that essentially eliminates Bondurant-Farrar from winning the district. The Bluejays would have needed a win and a loss to Indianola because they didn’t have a tiebreak between them.
However, this race is not fixed yet. With the outright win over Indianola, Norwalk is the district champion with a win tonight. But a loss pushes Norwalk into third, as that would be his second district defeat. Indianola is the district champion in that scenario.
The best two in the district are guaranteed a place in the play-offs. Whoever sits in third place also has a solid big chance.
8:17 PM Some critical 5A updates.
We touched on Waukee NW, now fully engaged in pursuing its first playoff bid. In a major ranked matchup, No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie has an early 7-0 lead over No. 7 Linn-Mar. In what is essentially a play-in-game, Bettendorf has a 7-3 lead over Davenport North after a quarter.
8:11 pm Some rest positions
7:56 p.m. Several matches at 7 p.m. until halftime.
Scores I see at the break.
8 player
- South East Warren 15, English Valley 6
- Kingsley-Pierson 18, Harris-Lake Park 13
Class A, first class
- Logan-Magnolia 14, Gehlen Catholic 0
- Southwest Valley 30, Ogden 14
Class 1A
- An interesting rest position here. Ridge View and Treynor tied…0-0.
- Beckman 35, South Hardin 0
Class 2A
Southeast Valley 38, Sheldon 0
Class 3A
Creston 21, Atlantic Ocean 7
Class 5A
- Sioux City North 14, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
- Waukee Northwest 10, Urbandale 3
19:48 Brewing a wild in class 2A
North Fayette Valley entered the playoffs at number 6 with a 7-1 record, but the TigerHawks are getting everything they can from 5-3 New Hampton. Lots of action in an eventful first half.
19:44 Harlan is Harlan
The Cyclones are third in the RPI and have already locked down the division with numerous plays like this one. Harlan got up early in Knoxville.
19:35 Yeah, I think Valley will be fine.
Tigers show no hangover from the loss of Dowling. All Tigers early in a Valley Stadium without internet. (all the more reason to follow the live blog!)
7:24 PM Amid the eruptions, there are some solid 8-player clashes with two 7-1 teams.
Newell Fonda in Janesville
GTRA (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
7:17 PM Interesting start in Urbandale
Waukee Northwest is definitely the more desperate team here, currently 13th in the RPI and probably in need of an upset. The J-Hawks are sixth and comfortably in the playoffs but need some bangers to crack the all-important top-4. That guarantees home games in the opening and quarter-final rounds.
Waukee NW up early.
7:14 PM Plenty of big scores play early.
19:07 The first wave of games is underway.
Expect a lot of eruptions in the four smaller classes tonight. Class 2A, 1A, A and 8 players start playing after the season with many skewed matchups in which a title contender takes on an oversized foe around .500.
Like this. Defending A champion Iowa City Regina (now in 1A) leads a touchdown 20 seconds later.
Perpetual postseason squad West Branch also strikes quickly.
Newell-Fonda with a big play early.
6:51 PM You’ll be hearing a lot of RPI chatter tonight.
This stat is used to determine the entire Class 5A field, as well as the last four major spots in Class 4A and Class 3A.
Our Cody Goodwin has this week looked at the whole scene and the chaos that could ensue. A quick look at where the numbers are coming in tonight. Each class has 16 play-off teams.
Iowa High School Football, Class 5A RPIE
- Southeast Pole, .6738
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy, .6570
- West Des Moines Valley, .6389
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, .6233
- Linn-Mar, .6225
- Urbandale, .6173
- Ankeny, .6150
- Pleasant Valley, .6101
- Iowa City High, .6069
- Dowling Catholic, .5899
- Cedar Falls, .5515
- Dubuque Senior, .5502
- Waukee Northwest, .5341
- Des Moines Roosevelt, .5289
- Des Moines Lincoln, .5287
- Bettendorf, .5249
- Ames, .5062
- Davenport North, .5019
- Ankeny Centennial, .4952
- Dubuque Hempstead, .4904
- Johnston, .4828
- Sioux City North, .4703
- Sioux City East, .4651
- Waukee, .4460
Iowa High School Football, Class 4A RPIE
- Cedar Rapids Xavier, .6944
- North Scott, .6943
- Indianola, .6520
- Waverly-Shell Rock, .6497
- Winter set, .6427
- Bondurant-Farrar, .6202
- Lewis Central, .6119
- Webster City, .6088
- Norwalk, .6049
- Decorah, .5976
- Spencer, .5842
- Fort Dodge, .5660
- Pella, .5648
- Clear Creek-Amana, .5644
- Burlington, .5637
- Fort Madison, .5569
- Newton, .5385
- Cedar Rapids Washington, .5326
- Carlisle, .5270
- West Dubuque, .5253
Iowa High School Football, Class 3A RPIE
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, .6979
- Humboldt, .6940
- Harlan, .6910
- West Delaware, .6816
- Solon, .6766
- Nevada, .6512
- Independence, .6206
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, .6198
- Benton, .6015
- Algona, .5793
- ADM, .5770
- Grinnell, .5573
- Davenport assumption, .5549
- Sioux Center, .5365
- Creston, .5339
- Hampton-Dumont-CAL, .5333
- Ballard, .5274
- Mount Vernon, .5172
- Central DeWitt, .5117
- Charles City, .5107
18:27 Here come the field photos
Another Friday night has officially started
Iowa high school football rankings
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0) tops the Class 5A ranking. North Scott (8-0) leads Class 4A, Harlan (8-0) sits atop Class 3A, West Marshall (7-1) leads Class 2A and Van Meter (8-0) claims first place in Class 1A. West Hancock (8-0) leads Class A and Montezuma (9-0) is #1 in 8-player action.
Full Class Ranking can be found here.
More:As Class 2A, 1A, A, 8 player playoffs begin, our Week 9 rankings feature a new No. 1 team
More Iowa high school football news
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruitment and preparation for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/10/22/iowa-high-school-football-scores-friday-october-22-2021-live-updates-schedule-rankings-ihsaa/8537124002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]