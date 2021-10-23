Iowa High School Football Scores, Live Updates for October 22, 2021

Depth is a wonderful thing at this time of year.

Whether you are a Iowa high school football team looking for a late season nudge or newspaper sports staff looking to keep an eye on everything during a busy October, having a deep and successful squad makes everything flow better. It allows people to get off for a variety of reasons without the overall product suffering.

Why is this relevant here? Well, register deputy sports editor Matthew Bain, your usual Friday night live blog host is away for a while doing fatherly things (Congratulations on father status, Matt. Sleep tight). So the Registry is shifting things a bit tonight as far as who’s doing what.

Dargan Southard will cover you here, with updates, analysis and commentary on a busy night of regular season finals and playoff openers. As usual, we also have a whole staff of reporters in the field.

Cody Goodwin is in a good CIML battle as Waukee Northwest (4-4) faces No. 3 Urbandale (7-1) in a battle of teams looking for one last RPI boost before post-season game begins.

Alyssa Hertel looks at Harlan (8-0), the highest ranked team in Class 3A, finishing the regular season in Knoxville (1-7). The Cyclones have a powerful attack that hasn’t encountered much resistance all season.

Tommy Birch is in another decent CIML fight as Des Moines Roosevelt (5-3) travels to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley (6-2). Can the Tigers recover from a heavy loss in rivalry against Dowling Catholic before the postseason kicks off?

Ames Tribunes Joe Randleman is with Gilbert as the Tigers (0-8) host Ballard (4-4), looking for their first win of the season. Matt Levins has things covered in Burlington, where the Greyhounds host Fort Madison in a 6-2 team Class 4A fight. We also have an eye for West Burlington Notre Dame (0-8) with Washington (3-5).

Keep it here all night.

21:18 No. 1 gets everything it can handle

Cougars officially upset, now in an 18-13 hole against a desperate Dubuque Hempstead squad. Hempstead entered the RPI in 20th place, but can sneak in with a massive upset.

About eight minutes left in the third quarter.

21:16 Waukee Northwest not ready yet

Back at the front with six minutes to go. Brace yourself.

21:07 Another set of final scores

Tons are coming in now.

21:03 Looklike Indianola becomes district champion

Bondurant-Farrar throughout Norwalk. This would put the Bluejays in second place and Norwalk by large area. It comes in at number 9 and should be good.

8:57 PM Some final scores are coming in.

This one of the running clock variant.

20:54 No. 1 in 5A gets a surprising challenge.

For the second week in a row, Cedar Rapids Kennedy delivered a slow start against a pedestrian 5A team. It was Johnston last week. It’s Dubuque Hempstead (4-4) this week. A score to keep an eye on.

20:51 Defending 2A champion Waukon finally wakes up

It was a slow start for Waukon (7-1), where West Liberty hosted to open the playoffs, but the Indians don’t find their way until late in the third quarter.

20:36 Prairie hawks dropping the hammer.

I wrote last Friday that Cedar Rapids Prairie could hide in plain sight as Eastern Iowa’s top 5A team. Well, No. 10 rolls into No. 7. All Prairie over Linn-Mar.

8:33 PM Hello, Urbandale.

J-Hawks changed things up in the second half. Two turnovers are redeemed for 10 points. Urbandale now leading 13-10 over Waukee Northwest in the third.

20:19 Bondurant-Farrar joins first in a wild district race.

Class 4A, District 5 is wide open. Bondurant-Farrar, Indianola and Norwalk all come in with 3-1 district records. Norwalk plays Bondurant-Farrar and Indianola plays Boone.

BF 7-0 thanks to who else but Titus Cram.

Indianola rolls Boone.

With Indianola big, that essentially eliminates Bondurant-Farrar from winning the district. The Bluejays would have needed a win and a loss to Indianola because they didn’t have a tiebreak between them.

However, this race is not fixed yet. With the outright win over Indianola, Norwalk is the district champion with a win tonight. But a loss pushes Norwalk into third, as that would be his second district defeat. Indianola is the district champion in that scenario.

The best two in the district are guaranteed a place in the play-offs. Whoever sits in third place also has a solid big chance.

8:17 PM Some critical 5A updates.

We touched on Waukee NW, now fully engaged in pursuing its first playoff bid. In a major ranked matchup, No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie has an early 7-0 lead over No. 7 Linn-Mar. In what is essentially a play-in-game, Bettendorf has a 7-3 lead over Davenport North after a quarter.

8:11 pm Some rest positions

7:56 p.m. Several matches at 7 p.m. until halftime.

Scores I see at the break.

8 player

South East Warren 15, English Valley 6

Kingsley-Pierson 18, Harris-Lake Park 13

Class A, first class

Logan-Magnolia 14, Gehlen Catholic 0

Southwest Valley 30, Ogden 14

Class 1A

An interesting rest position here. Ridge View and Treynor tied…0-0.

Beckman 35, South Hardin 0

Class 2A

Southeast Valley 38, Sheldon 0

Class 3A

Creston 21, Atlantic Ocean 7

Class 5A

Sioux City North 14, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Waukee Northwest 10, Urbandale 3

19:48 Brewing a wild in class 2A

North Fayette Valley entered the playoffs at number 6 with a 7-1 record, but the TigerHawks are getting everything they can from 5-3 New Hampton. Lots of action in an eventful first half.

19:44 Harlan is Harlan

The Cyclones are third in the RPI and have already locked down the division with numerous plays like this one. Harlan got up early in Knoxville.

19:35 Yeah, I think Valley will be fine.

Tigers show no hangover from the loss of Dowling. All Tigers early in a Valley Stadium without internet. (all the more reason to follow the live blog!)

7:24 PM Amid the eruptions, there are some solid 8-player clashes with two 7-1 teams.

Newell Fonda in Janesville

GTRA (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

7:17 PM Interesting start in Urbandale

Waukee Northwest is definitely the more desperate team here, currently 13th in the RPI and probably in need of an upset. The J-Hawks are sixth and comfortably in the playoffs but need some bangers to crack the all-important top-4. That guarantees home games in the opening and quarter-final rounds.

Waukee NW up early.

7:14 PM Plenty of big scores play early.

19:07 The first wave of games is underway.

Expect a lot of eruptions in the four smaller classes tonight. Class 2A, 1A, A and 8 players start playing after the season with many skewed matchups in which a title contender takes on an oversized foe around .500.

Like this. Defending A champion Iowa City Regina (now in 1A) leads a touchdown 20 seconds later.

Perpetual postseason squad West Branch also strikes quickly.

Newell-Fonda with a big play early.

6:51 PM You’ll be hearing a lot of RPI chatter tonight.

This stat is used to determine the entire Class 5A field, as well as the last four major spots in Class 4A and Class 3A.

Our Cody Goodwin has this week looked at the whole scene and the chaos that could ensue. A quick look at where the numbers are coming in tonight. Each class has 16 play-off teams.

Iowa High School Football, Class 5A RPIE

Southeast Pole, .6738 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, .6570 West Des Moines Valley, .6389 Cedar Rapids Prairie, .6233 Linn-Mar, .6225 Urbandale, .6173 Ankeny, .6150 Pleasant Valley, .6101 Iowa City High, .6069 Dowling Catholic, .5899 Cedar Falls, .5515 Dubuque Senior, .5502 Waukee Northwest, .5341 Des Moines Roosevelt, .5289 Des Moines Lincoln, .5287 Bettendorf, .5249 Ames, .5062 Davenport North, .5019 Ankeny Centennial, .4952 Dubuque Hempstead, .4904 Johnston, .4828 Sioux City North, .4703 Sioux City East, .4651 Waukee, .4460

Iowa High School Football, Class 4A RPIE

Cedar Rapids Xavier, .6944 North Scott, .6943 Indianola, .6520 Waverly-Shell Rock, .6497 Winter set, .6427 Bondurant-Farrar, .6202 Lewis Central, .6119 Webster City, .6088 Norwalk, .6049 Decorah, .5976 Spencer, .5842 Fort Dodge, .5660 Pella, .5648 Clear Creek-Amana, .5644 Burlington, .5637 Fort Madison, .5569 Newton, .5385 Cedar Rapids Washington, .5326 Carlisle, .5270 West Dubuque, .5253

Iowa High School Football, Class 3A RPIE

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, .6979 Humboldt, .6940 Harlan, .6910 West Delaware, .6816 Solon, .6766 Nevada, .6512 Independence, .6206 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, .6198 Benton, .6015 Algona, .5793 ADM, .5770 Grinnell, .5573 Davenport assumption, .5549 Sioux Center, .5365 Creston, .5339 Hampton-Dumont-CAL, .5333 Ballard, .5274 Mount Vernon, .5172 Central DeWitt, .5117 Charles City, .5107

18:27 Here come the field photos

Another Friday night has officially started

Iowa high school football rankings

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0) tops the Class 5A ranking. North Scott (8-0) leads Class 4A, Harlan (8-0) sits atop Class 3A, West Marshall (7-1) leads Class 2A and Van Meter (8-0) claims first place in Class 1A. West Hancock (8-0) leads Class A and Montezuma (9-0) is #1 in 8-player action.

Full Class Ranking can be found here.

More:As Class 2A, 1A, A, 8 player playoffs begin, our Week 9 rankings feature a new No. 1 team

More Iowa high school football news

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruitment and preparation for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.