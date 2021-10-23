Schwartzman seals SF spot in Antwerp | ATP tour





Diego Schwartzman, second seed, may only be 5′ 7″, but he produced a dominant serving performance that John Isner would have been proud of at Friday’s European Open going into his second tour-level semi-final of the season. The 29-year-old lost just seven points on service, passing #NextGenATP American Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2 in Antwerp. The Argentinian confirmed his impressive straight-set win over Andy Murray in their first ATP Head2Head meeting with a controlled performance against the big punch qualifier, without seeing a break point in the match, as he struck with great depth over after an hour. to slide and 34 minutes. “For me, the stats are very important,” said Schwartzman in his on-court interview. “I don’t come to the field thinking I’m going to hit 10 aces. I have to do everything. I have to work, run and think for every point. The opponent is going to play every shot and if I come back well, everything will be better for me.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION With his win, Schwartzman now leads Nakashima 1-0 in their ATP Head2Head series. The number 14 in the world is aiming to win his second touring title of the season in Antwerp, after triumphing on home soil in March in Buenos Aires. The second seed has good memories of the European Open and reached the championship game in 2016 and 2017 and the semi-finals in 2018. “It was hard because we’ve never played before,” said Schwartzman. “He’s a big player, very young. He’s already reached two finals this season. He’s improving a lot and will be very difficult to play in the future, so maybe it’s better to play him now. “I always feel good here in Antwerp, so when I’m back in the semi-finals I’m very happy. I really like the city and the people here, I have faith in this job.” You May Also Like: Sinner Continues Turin Chase in Antwerp The Argentine arrived in strong form at the ATP 250 event, having progressed to the quarter-finals in San Diego and Indian Wells earlier this month. Nakashima, who went on to make his third tour-level semifinal of the season, started the week eighth (686 points) in the ATP Race To Milan as he looks to make his debut at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Schwartzman then takes on the world No. 70, Jenson Brooksby, after the American defeated Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-0 in one hour and 44 minutes to win his third touring semifinal of the season. to achieve. With his win, the 20-year-old has become the fifth player to qualify for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, to be played November 9-13. Brooksby had a breakthrough season, reaching his first tour-level final in Newport before advancing to the fourth round in a major at the US Open for the first time. “I’ve known for a while that hopefully I’ll make it to the Next Gen ATP Finals,” Brooksby said. “With how I play and get better, I thought it would take care of itself. It’s definitely exciting to confirm my place there. It’s going to be a great tournament to end the year, but I’m aiming for more. “It’s been a good year. After not being able to play last year, I think I’ve made a lot of big steps this year. I’m proud of the progress I’ve made mentally, physically and all around.”

