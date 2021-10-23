ITA Central Regional Day 2





Women’s tennis | 22-10-21 21:00 hrs Day 2 in Iowa Cityhad Gophers participating in a trio of sectors. All doubles yesterday advanced to the round of 32, while 7 qualified for the singles round of 128. Of the 7 qualifying players, 3 received byes directly into the round of 64. The day started with a quartet of Gophers pairs playing in the round of 32. Dalila Saido and Emilee Duong took on the duo Lagarde/Smagina (Kansas) and won an exciting match 8-6. Maria Rizzolo and Vasia Karvouni took on the clutch of Kong/Stamet (Wichita State) and fell 4-8. Following those results, Anfisa Danilchenko and Lucy Luc took on Hsieh and Naklo of Iowa State and lost a heartthrob 7-8(4). In the final match of the round of 32 matches, Rachel Hanford and Ekin Ercetine faced Kansas State Alloyarova/Ukita, who fought hard before eventually losing 5-8. The Gophers send 1 pair to the last 16. In singles, 4 players played in the main draw of 128. Dalila Saido resisted Lenka Stara and defeated her opponent in a 3-set match. Maria Rizzolo faced South Dakota’s Sonia Skobkareva, winning a 3-set fight. Vasia Karvouni took on another Wichita State opponent, this time defeating Jessie Zheng in straight sets. Anfisa Danilchenko closed the morning with a win over Tulsa’s Leonor Oliviera. Minnesota finished 4-0 in the round of 128, taking 7 people further. In the round of 64 Dalila Saido seemed to be building on a fantastic tournament, taking on a known foe from Kansas. After winning the first set, she came up just short and eventually lost in the third set. Emilee Duong and Rachel Hanford opened their singles matches with convincing wins, each in straight sets. Ekin Ercetine was knocked out by rival Iowa, falling narrowly in 2 close sets. Vasia Karvouni brought Indianna Spink to a third set, but was unable to advance. Maria Rizzolo and Anfisa Danilchenko’s strong runs came to an end in a defeat to Kansas opponents. Participating in the consolation games were Lucy Luc , who opposed Berta Girbau (South Dakota) and Zeyneb Sarioglan , who opposed Nejla Zukic. Each won convincingly and took straight sets en route to victory. Ekin Ercetine ended the day beating Chunxi Xin (Central Arkansas). Day 3 Both singles and doubles will continue tomorrow. The Said/Duong combination will play in the last 16, while Duong and Hanford will compete in the last 32 of singles. Updates will be posted on Twitter throughout the day. Live streams from play allows home viewing. Results Playing singles Dalila Saido beats Lenka Stara (Arkansas) 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 Maria Rizzolo beats Sonia Skobkareva (South Dakota) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 Vasia Karvouni beats Jessie Zheng (Wichita State) 6-0, 6-1 Anfisa Danilchenko beats Leonor Oliviera (Tulsa) 7-6, 6-1 Emilee Duong defeats Florentine Dekkers (Kansas State) 6-3, 6-4 Rachel Hanford beats Ines Stephani (Drake) 6-4, 6-1 Ekin Ercetine loss to Barbora Pokorna (Iowa) 5-7, 4-6 Vasia Karvouni loss to Indianna Spink (Arkansas) 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 Dalila Saido loss to Tiffany Lagarde (Kansas) 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 Maria Rizzolo loss to Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) 2-6, 0-6 Anfisa Danilchenko loss to Maria Titova (Kansas) 2-6, 3-6 Ekin Ercetine beats Chunxi Xin (Central Arkansas) 2-6, 6-4 [10-5] Lucy Luc beats Berta Girbau (South Dakota) 6-1, 6-3 Zeyneb Sarioglan beats Nejla Zukic (State of Arkansas) 6-1, 6-0 doubles Dalila Saido / Emilee Duong beat Lagarde/Smagina (Kansas) 8-6 Maria Rizzolo / Vasia Karvouni loss to Kong/Stamet (Wichita State) 4-8 Anfisa Danilchenko / Lucy Luc loss to Hsieh/Naklo (Iowa State) 7-8(4) Rachel Hanford / Ekin Ercetine loss to Alloyarova/Ukita (State of Kansas) 5-8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/10/22/womens-tennis-ita-central-regional-day-2-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos