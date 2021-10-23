Turf cricket gets the go-ahead





By Nick Creely The Victorian Premier Cricket competition kicks off on the weekend of November 13-14, with Cricket Victoria confirming the start date last week. Cricket clubs and associations have been cleared to begin their pre-season training on Friday, as the Metropolitan Melbourne lockdown officially comes to an end, with preparations now well underway for what is expected to be an uninterrupted summer of cricket. For Victoria’s top tier of club cricket, the men’s competitions this season will feature 16 one-day matches played in white ball/suits including finals, while the women’s season will feature 14 one-day matches and finals, with the women’s second and third XI leagues playing 10 one-day and six Twenty20s. Exciting news: The VicSuperSlam Twenty20 competition returns this season, with three groups of six teams to play five matches and finals, starting Tuesday, November 30. The Slam will run a little differently, with a West, Central and East Pole, with matches on Tuesday evenings at 5.15pm. The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday, January 18 with the best team in each pool plus the highest placed second team to compete. The final is scheduled for Tuesday evening, January 25. Dandenong finished second in the 2019/20 Stars Conference and went to Richmond, but was the Grand Slam champion in the inaugural season of the 2018/19 Slams. The Dandenong District Cricket Association has also set the season start date, with the seniors kicking off on Saturday, November 13, while the juniors will start from Friday, November 12. Like Premier Cricket, the DDCA’s highly regarded Twenty20 league returns this season, but after Christmas, with 24 teams divided into eight groups. Eight clubs will be randomly selected to host the first round triple header matches on Sunday, January 9, with the quarter-finals on Tuesday, January 18, the semi-finals on Tuesday, January 25, and the grand final on Wednesday, February 2. Buckley Ridges are the current title holders of the Twenty20 tournament, with the Bucks beating Springvale South on March 3, 2020 in Shepley Oval.

