Scoreboard: Full coverage of all 11 LL League football matches from Week 9 | high school football





With just two games left in Friday night’s regular season, the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams competed for section titles and playoff spots in District Three. Eleven LL League matches were contested and LNP | LancasterOnlinesports writers and correspondents were there to get the scoop on all the games. Jeff Reinhart was in Landisville for a breakneck Wilson-Hempfield Section One match, Steve Navaroli will provide the details on the Section Three Elco at Columbia match, and John Walk was in Denver to report on Cocalico’s Section Two win over Warwick. Another match originally scheduled was not played. Lebanon forfeited the game it would play in Donegal because of the Cedars’ COVID-19 problems. It’s in the books as a 2-0 win for the Indians Friday night’s scores, listed below, are all final. At the end of the night, when reporters compete for their articles, the scores become links to game stories. Section one Wilson 28, Hempfield 21 Cedar Crest 40, Penn Manor 15 Manheim Township 62, McCaskey 21 Section Two Cocalico 27, Warwick 21 Manheim Central 42, Elizabethtown0 Solanco 37, Conestoga Valley0, LAST Section Three Lampeter-Strasbourg 63, Ephrata 7, LAST Garden Spot 45, Lancaster Catholic 27, LAST Section Four Octorara 53, Annville-Cleona 7, LAST Columbia 42, Elco 35 North Lebanon 42, Pequea Valley 7 Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/highschool/football/scoreboard-complete-coverage-of-all-11-week-9-l-l-league-football-games/article_d98afcd4-302e-11ec-961c-6b4ca6140449.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos