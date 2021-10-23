Which girls advanced to Saturday’s semifinals/finals in the OHSAA Girls Tennis Tournament?





MASON – The opening day of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls’ tennis tournament was greeted with cloudy skies and the possibility of moisture throughout the day. So when the drizzle set in and games were halted, Friday’s festivities were quickly moved indoors. Division I action moved to the South Regency Tennis Club in Miamisburg, while Division II participants made the drive to Five Seasons Sports Club on Snider Road. Mason’s District Champion Shyla Aggarwal, last year’s runner-up in Division I, advanced to Championship Day with victories over Hudson’s Sunny Fan 6-1, 6-0 and a three-set thriller over St. Joseph Academy’s Amara Brahmblatt, 4- 6, 6-2, 6-4. “It was two heavyweights hitting the ball,” said Mason coach Mike Reid. “It was more like a final than a quarter-final. They both hit every shot with everything they had.” Aggarwal agreed. “That should definitely have been a semi-final or final,” she said. “It feels good to be back. It was very nice today. The atmosphere and everything was super nice.” That pits her against Tess Bucher of North Canton Hoover, who placed fourth a year ago. Then Mason will drive near Columbus for the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament on Sunday. The other DI semi is Lily Black from Anthony Wayne vs. Ella Franz of Olentangy Berlin. Franz got through Turpin’s Sarah Black to advance to the Saturday game. Lily Black came in third in 2020, beating Bucher of North Canton Hoover in the consolation match. More:Who has the best records in Cincinnati girls’ tennis before the tournament draws happen? Mason also returns a doubles team for a title contender Anna Tonkal/junior Risha Chada defeated Upper Arlington junior Ava Richard/senior Anna Leach 6-0, 6-3. The second district team then faced Ellie Assemacher/Emma Nofziger of Toledo Notre Dame Academy in the quarterfinals, winning 6-3, 7-5. “They both played really well,” Reid said of his number 1 doubles team. “Risha stepped up at the end of the game and hit some key volleys to seal the win and take them to the second day.” Chada said: “My partner did a great job. Her service was great. I started going for some more volleys and I kept making them.” The duo Tonkal/Chada will face Kayra Koprulu/Carolina Moritz of Magnificat. The most experienced doubles team for 2021 is Clara Owen/Carolina Hinshaw of Centerville, who advanced to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Centerville duo defeated Tonkal/Chada in the District Finals. The rest of Friday’s results Division I singles St. Ursula sophomore Emily Jennewein, the district runner-up lost in the opening round vs. Dublin Coffman junior Dasha Chirstyakova 6-2, 6-1. Turpin sophomore Sarah Clark, who was third in the district meeting, defeated Rocky River junior Samantha Robertson 6-2, 6-3 in her opening round match. She took on Ella Franz of Olentangy Berlin in the quarterfinals and lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Division I doubles Lakota West senior Molly Grace/sophomore Leah Schleibaum lost their first game to Magnificat senior Audrey Smitek/sophomore Natalie Smitek, 6-1, 6-0. Mason senior Danielle Reid/senior Danielle Lebedev lost 6-1, 6-0 to . Magnificat senior Kayra Koprulu/junior Caroline Moritz Division II singles Indian Hill freshman Carolina Brown defeated Gahanna Columbus Academy sophomore Arya Chabria 7-6, 6-2 to advance to play Elena Fleming of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in the quarters. Vlaming advanced 6-0, 6-0. Indian Hill sophomore Brooke Arington defeated Toledo Ottawa Hills sophomore Catherine Rhegness 6-3, 6-1. Arington advanced to play Pepper Pike Orange’s Alexis Nyborg in the quarterfinals. Nyborg, who finished fourth in the state last year, defeated Arington 4-6, 7-6, 6-0. Division II doubles Indian Hill sophomore Lexi Larsen/freshman Cassie Larsen made it easy against East Liverpool’s Sydney Cooper/senior Gianna Davis with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Second place in the district went on to beat Kate Mills/Allie Mills of Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown in the quarterfinals. but came up short 6-0, 6-1. Lynn Kader and Payton Puryear, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy defeated Elena Oliver/Anne Oliver from Bath 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. The Eagles pair lost 6-2, 6-3 to Eaton’s Grace Murphy/Mallory Hitchock in the quarters. Saturday’s semifinals begin at 9 a.m. at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason.

