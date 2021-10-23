Emma Raducanu tennis schedule: when will Brit play next? WTA tournaments registered before the 2022 Australian Open

What events will Emma Raducanu focus on ahead of the 2022 Australian Open in January?

It looks like it’s going to be a very busy time for the 18-year-old as she wins the tournament, along with practice appearances, ahead of the first Grand Slam of the new season at Melbourne Park after her remarkable US Open win.

Raducanu has only played one game since her stunning crown at Flushing Meadows last month when she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells.

After the defeat, she spoke of the need to manage expectations and “loosen up a bit” looking ahead to relieve some of the pressure.

“I’m kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn from it and take it as a lesson,” she said. “So go ahead, I just have more banking experience. I think it will take me time to really adjust to what’s going on.

I mean, I’m still so new to everything. I mean, I’m 18 years old. I have to give myself some slack.

What events has she entered?

Raducanu is currently ranked 24th in the world and is looking to further strengthen her position for the Australian Open by competing in a number of events, while also hoping to qualify for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico from November 10-17.

She was scheduled to compete in the Kremlin Cup in Moscow this week, but was eventually forced to withdraw due to a “tournament schedule change.”

Unfortunately I had to change a tournament schedule and will not be able to play in Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and for the Russian fans next year. I look forward to returning to the Tour in the coming weeks, she said in a statement.

She has also provisionally participated in the draw for the Transylvania Open, in her father’s home country of Romania, from October 25-31, plus the Upper Austria Ladies tournament in Linz from November 6.

Outside of the WTA Tour, she will also participate in an exhibition event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 28.

She begins her preparations for Melbourne Park by playing an exhibition event in the Middle East in December.

Raducanu has registered for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which will take place from December 16-18.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action during a practice session on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Image Credit: Getty Images

The Briton does not yet know who she will face in Abu Dhabi, but she has spoken about her excitement ahead of the event.

I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to play in the championship, she said.

I know that the UAE will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in early December, so I’m sure it’s going to be great there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer, both during the event and culturally.

Raducanu will probably fly directly from Abu Dhabi to Australia to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the new season, which starts on January 17.

All tennis players must be quarantined for 14 days on arrival in Australia, although the exact conditions have not been confirmed.

