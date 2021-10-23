Osman Header propels Michigan to Senior Night Victory at Rutgers





Next game: in the state of Ohio 26-10-2021 | 6:00 PM Big Ten Network With Friday night’s 2-1 win over Rutgers, Michigan moves to a first-place tie atop the Big Ten standings.

Umar Farouk Osman netted his fourth career game winner with his second-half header.

Uriel Zeitz scored his first goal as Wolverine in the first half. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (UM football stadium)

Score: Michigan 2, Rutgers 1

Facts: UM (7-5-3, 4-2-1 B1G), Rutgers (8-4-2, 2-4-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Tuesday, October 26 — in Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 7 p.m. (TV: Big Ten Network) ANN ARBOR, I. — On an evening in honor of the senior class of 2021, senior Umar Farouk Osman headed the winning goal in the second half to send the University of Michigan men’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Rutgers on Friday night (Oct. 22) at UM Soccer Stadium. With the win, the Wolverines move into a tie for first place with Maryland in the Big Ten standings as both teams have 13 points. Rutgers (8-4-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten) set the score in the second half, but a play orchestrated by senior Marc ybarra led to the winning goal in the 64th minute. He brought the ball into the 18-yard box before wiping it to Inaki Rodriguez on the finish line. Rodriguez made a quick pass in the air and across the penalty area to a breaking Osman, who headed the ball down and into the net. Rodriguez scored his second assist of the evening — he also set up Zeitz for UM’s first goal — as he Kevin Buca also earned an assist on Zeitz’s goal. Michigan (7-5-3, 4-2-1 Big Ten) scored a total of 13 shots on the night, with eight on target, while the defense held Rutgers to just seven. freshman Hayden Evans made three saves on the evening and earned his sixth win of the season. In the 39th minute, the Wolverines took possession of the ball in midfield when Derick Brooch stripped Rutgers of the ball and brought it to Buca. He quickly got the ball over to Rodriguez, who gave Zeitz the lead with one tap between two defenders. The junior midfielder caught up and put it into the 18-yard box before hitting the ball into the bottom third of the net to give Michigan a 1-0 advantage. UM held onto the lead until halftime. The Wolverines defeated the Scarlet Knights 6-2 in the first half and had three shots on target. Rutgers tied the game in the 52nd minute with a shot from 20 yards into the top right corner of the goal, but de Maize and Blue answered quickly with a header from Osman. Michigan battled Rutgers for the remainder of the game to take the win. The Wolverines will conclude the 2021 regular season on Tuesday (October 26) when they face Ohio State at 7 p.m. in Columbus. The match will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

