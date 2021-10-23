World number one Ashleigh Barty withdraws from WTA Finals, ends season

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the season-closing WTA Finals on Saturday, opting to stay home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer. The Australian has not played since a shocking third round loss at the US Open in September and has now formally ended a year that saw her win five titles, including a second major at Wimbledon after her win at the French Open in 2019. Everyone knows I won’t be competing in any other tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” the 25-year-old said in a statement.

“It was a difficult decision but I have to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer.”

Barty won the WTA Finals in 2019 before last year’s version was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She spent most of this year abroad due to strict quarantine rules entering Australia, finally returning in September and undergoing a mandatory two-week period in hotel isolation.

She said she wasn’t ready to go through that again, leaving no hope of playing the WTA final in Guadalajara next month.

“With ongoing challenges to travel back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am unwilling to jeopardize my preparation for January,” she said.

“I wish the WTA team and players all the best for a successful WTA Finals and the rest of the year.”

promoted

Barty’s focus is now on the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, which this year will resume its traditional January timeslot in 2022 after a pandemic-induced delay this year.

A host of WTA events will be held in the weeks leading up to the Grand Slam season opening, but where they will be played in Australia has yet to be decided due to pandemic concerns.