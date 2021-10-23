T20 World Cup: The Changing T20 Times! | Cricket News





The pandemic has led to a five and a half year gap between the T20 World Cups, with the longest fans waiting for the event. A lot has changed in the cricket landscape in the meantime…

So much has changed in the last 18 months that the T20 World Cup had to shift from Australia to India to the UAE, and the hosting dates have been changed from 2020 to 2021.

* So much has changed that seemingly inexhaustible players from former Sri Lankan champions, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickewella and Kusal Mendis, have been given a two-year ban for a bubble burst in England and the trio are now considering a move to the US. So much has changed in the last 18 months that the T20 World Cup had to shift from Australia to India to the UAE, and the hosting dates have been changed from 2020 to 2021.So much has changed that seemingly inexhaustible players from former Sri Lankan champions, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickewella and Kusal Mendis, have been given a two-year ban for a bubble burst in England and the trio are now considering a move to the US. *So much has changed that both the West Indies and England, the champions and runners-up of the 2016 edition respectively, do not have the protagonists of that dramatic final at the Eden Gardens. Carlos “Remember the Name” Brathwaite and Ben Stokes are both missing from the squads. The only time Brathwaite can be seen is as an expert on digital platforms. And what about the third character, the man of the match, in the final and also the one in 2012, Marlon Samuels? He has been charged with corruption after one scandal too many.

*…West Indies chose to drop Sunil Narine, one of their biggest match winners and the man in shape at the recently concluded IPL, because he reportedly failed a fitness test and brought in Ravi Rampaul, a man who most recently in international cricket in 2015.

*…the two spinners India hired to replace R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the white-ball formats to give middle-overs potential, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, are both out of the roster, while Ashwin and Jadeja are back to be. *…one of India’s key players in ICC white ball events, Shikhar Dhawan, has been excluded despite being captain in his last assignment.

*…India’s sweater has gone through three shades of blue.

*…one of the consistent killers of bowling attacks over the years, Australian David Warner, can easily predict the next stock market crash, but cannot predict when and where he will score his next run.

*…one of the consistent embodiments of inconsistency, Glenn Maxwell, now shoots in at least eight out of ten games, if not all ten.

*…the man who captained India in all six previous T20 World Cups, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his international retirement on Instagram 14 months ago, this time back in the Indian dressing room as a mentor.

*…the values ​​of RTPCR tests are now considered more seriously than values ​​of beep tests.

*… being negative is considered the greatest positive.

*…a World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan, tells the media he is willing to drop himself because he doesn’t know whether it will make a difference whether he hits right or left handed.

*So much has changed that a T20 innings, which had no DRS reviews, will now have two. BUT SOME THINGS REMAIN THE SAME…

O India, despite the emotions the side may be feeling after Virat Kohli announced he will be relinquishing the T20 captaincy after this tournament has ended, is still the favourite.

O Pakistan, as always, are still the dark horses.

O West Indies, despite being an old stalwart team, looks good doing a threepeat. After all, this is the format they thrive in.

O England, with the side they have, could catch fire at any moment and can reasonably hope to become the first side to hold both the T20 and ODI World Cups.

O New Zealand, led by the immensely likeable Kane Williamson, is still consistent in global events and looks set to add something to their trophy cabinet after tasting success in the Test format in June.

O There is one more thing that hasn’t changed. T20 remains the grandfather of unpredictability and suspense. Expect plenty of pleasant and unpleasant surprises in the desert.

