SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 8

The eighth Saturday of the SEC’s 89th season includes four conference games and one non-conference game. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV, and betting lines, to help you prepare for the SEC’s eighth football Saturday of 2021:

3 Seasons were spent as Ole Miss head coach by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. He had a record of 10-25 with the Rebels from 2005 to 2007. Orgeron has a record of 5-0 against Ole Miss at LSU en route to Saturday’s trip to play the Rebels. Orgeron has a 49-17 record at LSU, but his season will be his last at the helm of the Tigers program.

MORE SEC FOOTBALL:

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 of Week 7

Which bozo will LSU hire now?

Auburn on track to defy oddsmakers’ expectations

7 Previous games between South Carolina and Texas A&M have all been won by the Aggies. Texas A&M won 52-28 in 2014, 35-28 in 2015, 24-13 in 2016, 24-17 in 2017, 26-23 in 2018, 30-6 in 2019 and 48-3 in 2020. The winner of Saturdays South Carolina-Texas A&M game receives the Bonham Trophy, named after James Bonham, a South Carolina alumnus who was killed in the Battle of the Alamo. The winning team’s state governor will receive the trophy to display for two weeks until it is returned to the Alamo, where it is on permanent display.

8 Wins, no losses and one draw for Ole Miss playing LSU as a ranked team while the Tigers are unranked, which is the circumstance for their game on Saturday. In 1960, unranked LSU tied No. 2 Ole Miss 6-6. Otherwise, ranked Rebels are 8-0 against unranked Tigers, with victories in 1941, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1963, 1990 and 1999.

14 Consecutive wins have been recorded by Alabama against Tennessee as they prepare to play for the 104th time on Saturday. The Volunteers have not beaten the Crimson Tide since a 16-13 win on October 21, 2006. Alabamas longest winning streak in an annual rivalry is 22 games when the Tide defeated Mississippi state every season from 1958 to 1979. Alabama’s winning streak against Tennessee is not the longest running streak against an SEC rival. The Tide has won the past 22 games against Vanderbilt, starting with a win in 1985 and extending to their most recent meeting in 2017. The Tide has surpassed the Volunteers 537-177 in its current winning streak.

14 100-yard rushing games for Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller, including four this season. Spiller is tied with Trayveon Williams for the most 100-yard rushing games for a Texas A&M player since the Aggies entered the SEC in 2012. Spiller ran for 131 yards in Texas A&M’s 48-3 win over South Carolina last season and 129 yards in the Aggies 30-6 win over the Gamecocks in 2019. Texas A&M will host South Carolina on Saturday.

15 Consecutive opponents have scored at least 20 points against Vanderbilt, one less than the longest streak in school history. The most recent opponent the Commodores limited to under 20 points was Texas A&M, which defeated Vanderbilt 17-12 on September 26, 2020. The school’s 16-game record stretched between a 17-10 win over Furman on September. November 23, 1978 and a 13-3 win over Memphis on November 3, 1979. Vanderbilts current streak is the eighth in SEC history. The SEC record streak for netting at least 20 points to an opponent is Ole Miss’s 23 games between a 45-14 win over Georgia on September 24, 2016 and a 38-17 win over Kent State on September 22, 2018.

19 Consecutive games have been played by Tennessee against Alabama without scoring more than 21 points in regulation. The Volunteers recently scored more than 21 points in four quarters against the Crimson Tide in their 35-24 win in 2001. Tennessee defeated Alabama 51-43 in five overtimes in 2003, but the Vols had 20 points at the end of the fourth quarter in that game.

32 Consecutive games against SEC East teams have been won by Alabama. The Crimson Tide has not lost to an SEC East team since South Carolina scored a 35-21 win over Alabama on October 9, 2010. The winning streak includes six SEC Championship games and the CFP National Title contest for the 2017 season. The Alabamas run is twice as long as the second-longest win streak between the divisions since the SEC split in 1992. Tennessee won 16 in a row against SEC West opponents between a 17-13 loss to Alabama on October 15, 1994 and a 28-24 loss to Arkansas on November 13, 1999.

35 Consecutive home games have been won by Alabama in October. The Crimson Tide has not been beaten at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the 10th month since South Carolina took a 20-3 win on October 2, 2004.

110 In the first quarter of this season, Tennessee has scored the most points, the most in the nation. The Volunteers beat their opponents 110-23 in the first quarter. Tennessee has surpassed its opponents 165-137 over the last three quarters. Vanderbilt has dropped 90 points in the first quarter this season, the most in the nation. The Commodores were defeated 90-16 in the first quarter. Vanderbilt has outscored 148-84 in the last three quarters. Alabama, Tennessees opponent on Saturday, has surpassed its opponents 94-23 in the first quarter this season. Mississippi State, opponent of Vanderbilts on Saturday, has been beaten 42-37 in the first quarter this season by its opponents.

This week’s SEC schedule includes (all times are CDT with point spreads from vegasinsider.com):

Saturday

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5) in Arkansas (4-3), 11am at Arkansas War Memorial Stadium (SEC Network). Line: Arkansas by 51.

LSU (4-3, 2-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1), 2:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi (CBS). Line: Ole Miss at 9.

Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) in Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3), 3 p.m. at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (SEC Network). Line: Mississippi State against 20.5.

Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) at No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1), 6 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (ESPN). Line: Alabama against 25.

South Carolina (4-3, 1-3) at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2), 6:30 PM at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas (SEC Network). Line: Texas A&M against 20.5.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on TwitterArk AMarkG1.