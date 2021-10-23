Where can you catch the Kraken home opener in Seattle?





The wait is almost over: After being awarded the 32nd franchise in the National Hockey League in 2018, the Seattle Kraken will make their highly anticipated home debut on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucksat at the newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena.

As one of the most in-demand sporting events of the fall, it costs a pretty penny to get last-minute tickets to the game, making streaming from home a more affordable option for many. However, there are also several viewing parties in town so you can be among fellow fans and feel the excitement as the team takes to the ice.

From sports bars to breweries, keep reading for a look at some of the Kraken watch parties taking place in Seattle on Saturday. Cheryl D via Yelp Seattle Center Arsenal: If you can’t get your hands on tickets to the game, stay nearby in Uptown and watch the action of the Armory that free pre-game beer garden for fans 21 and older. Food snacks from vendors in the Armory, including local favorites such as Skillet and MOD Pizza, will also be available when the game is projected onto the big screen. Kevin Schafer/Getty Images Dick’s drive-in: Just a few blocks away from the hype in the arena, Dick’s Drive-In’s Uptown location will be a party watching Sat in their parking lot to celebrate the first home game. In addition to burgers, beers from Pike Brewing, and cocktails from Revolution by the Barrel, the venue also partners with executive chef Jonathan Little of the Edgewater Hotel to serve overflowing plates of poutine, hoping to beat Canadians with their signature dish. And don’t worry if you don’t already have gear: Seattle dealer Just Seattle will also be on site with Kraken merchandise to ensure everyone represents the team. Art Marble 21 via Yelp Artificial marble 21: If you want to stay a bit out of the hustle and bustle of Uptown, this is itSouth Lake Union Bar will also host a viewing party for fans from 7pm Saturday with the puck drop. Their game day menu includes pub fare like pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, nachos, and baked mac and cheese. Amber Q via Yelp Anchor Alliance Bars: Earlier this year, the Kraken formed an alliance of more than 32 bars and restaurants in the state which aim to bring fans together to watch home and away games. There are 11 official alliance bars in the city showing the game and serving snacks on Saturdays: The Angry Beaver, LTD Bar & Grill, Petoskey’s Sports Bar, The Attic, The Barking Dog Alehouse, The Westy Roosevelt, Ozzie’s, Queen Anne Beerhall, Earl’s On The Ave, The Octopus Bar and Admiral Pub. Jamie R via Yelp Bosk Brew Works: Woodinville is not just all wine this German inspired craft brewery and beer hall also calls the quaint town home. And they’ll be celebrating the Kraken debut with a taproom viewing party and plenty of concoctions, including the latest of several Oktoberfest pours. Unlike many other viewing parties that are 21+, children and dogs are also welcome. Buckley’s on Queen Anne via Yelp Buckley’s Pubs: With locations in both Belltown and Queen Anne, Buckley’s is probably considered the standard of sports bars in Seattle: 22 TVs, 24 beers on tap, two happy hours and a fun atmosphere. From juicy burgers to taco plates and tenderloin steaks, their extensive menu has something for everyone, even those craving bacon and eggs in the middle of the day. For Kraken games, the Queen Anne location will host a cash-only side bar with $4 Rainier donations, $6 put shots, and $8 put cocktails. Namthip P. via Yelp Rijnhuis:

While this Capitol Hill bar is a popular nightlife spot, it also offers delicious Bavarian food and plenty of local and foreign beers that will make you want to break the lederhosen and stein. While known for its beer, brats and bocce, the restaurant will also feature Kraken games and will likely be a fan hub this season.





