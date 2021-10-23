Armwood brings confidence, swag against Wiregrass Ranch

SEFFNER Armwood appeared to be in true playoff form on Friday night during a 41-11 win over a visit to Wiregrass Ranch.
The Hawks (6-2) have won five of their last six games, losing to Tampa Bay Tech (8-0) and Hillsborough (6-2).
At the right time, Armwood coach Evan Davis peaked that the confidence, the swag and the Armwood stuff I want them to shine on Friday night.
I thought we did, Davis said. We imposed on them what we wanted to do. Those guys are good at Wiregrass. We played hard and fast.
On the opening drive, senior safety Khalif forced Hector on a fumble and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown to give Armwood the lead. After a 43 yards field goal from the Bulls on the next drive, the home side added more points.
Junior quarterback Murdolph Jones ran 10 yards untouched as the clock struck zero to end the first quarter.
Senior running back James Smiley made a 32-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and the Hawks led 20-3 at the break.
Let everyone talk about Tech. Let everyone talk about Wharton (undefeated until Tech’s loss on Friday). That’s fine, Davis said. We’re just going to worry. We have kids buying in and leadership is coming in. The children helped with the process.
Freshman back Girard Pringle followed his 41-yard run midway through the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, senior tight end Kellen Troyer pulled a short pass to 19 yards for six.
The Bulls (4-3) registered their first touchdown when senior Iowa State commit Rocco Becht found a wide open receiver in junior Bryson Rodgers for 22 yards.
Armwood went for it in fourth and 10th place in Wiregrass Ranch territory with just over a minute to go. Sophomore Malaqhi Jones caught a 32-yard touchdown to advance his side by 30 points.
Defensively, Hector and junior Jaron Powell each had a solo raid for the Hawks. Wiregrass Ranch earned a handy interception from senior Abram Beer.
There is a relentless effort from all 11 guys on both sides of the ball and special teams, Davis said. Our kids play for each other and to win and dominate a football game. We don’t play for statistics.
