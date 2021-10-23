How Umran Malik became an icon for young Kashmiri cricketers | Cricket News

Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir A group of young people play cricket early in the morning on a small site along the Tawi River in the town of Gujar Nagar in the city of Jammu.

A 12-year-old boy runs while holding a tennis ball firmly in his right hand.

The ball, bowled quickly and with all its energy, passes the batsman and hits a stone that marked the wicket.

Exulting, the bowler walks a few yards to the batsman with a sense of pride and says: It’s not easy to play Umran Malik’s pace.

The comment sparked cheers and laughter from those around them and was also clear of a rise of Kashmiri stars in the world of cricket.

Malik, son of a fruit seller, was recruited by the Sunrisers as a net bowler, but when Thangarasu Natarajan was banned from the tournament due to COVID, Malik was called up to the squad.

Malik, 21, delivered the fastest ball of the recently concluded 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) Indian T20 league event, traveling at 153 km/h.

He instantly became a star. And as he regularly drove over 150 km/h in the few IPL matches he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has received praise from many, including Indian captain Virat Kohli.

This tournament raises talent every year. It’s good to see a man bowling at 150 [kmph]. It’s important to understand individuals’ progress from now on, Kohli said.

Young boys playing cricket along the Tawi River in the Gujar Nagar area of ​​Jammu [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

He added that the pool of fast bowlers who are strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and when you see talent like this you will have your eyes on them making sure you maximize their potential which is already seen at the IPL level.

His pace also drew admiration from the game’s pundits.

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop said Malik has all the qualities of a really powerful weapon.

Malik has a raw pace, which is hard to find. It’s a rare commodity, he said on ESPNcricinfo.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said Malik wasn’t just a teardrop and looked like a real bowler in need of grooming.

In 2018, Malik was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir under-19 team. He went on to play in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India, and the Ranji One-Day Trophy.

Although the Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t have a good season in this year’s IPL, finishing last on the table ahead of Malik, the turnout opened up new opportunities.

He was told to stay in the UAE after being selected as a net bowler with the India national team for the T20 World Cup.

As a young boy, Malik was a regular on the field where the youngsters played and performed his feats of arms.

Here the field, strewn with pits and waste, often served as a grazing area for sheep and buffalo.

We are so happy to see our son play in the IPL and now he has been selected as a net bowler for the World Cup. He has made us all proud, his father, Abdul Rashid Malik, told Al Jazeera at their home in Jammu.

He was always passionate about cricket. All he loved was cricket and we never stopped him from playing, he said. We just pray that he now plays for the Indian team and makes his country proud.

A banner hung in Umran’s hometown after his performance at the IPL [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Malik is the youngest of the three children and the only boy. Growing up in a joint family in Gujar Nagar, he was spoiled not only by his parents and two sisters, but by all his relatives, his family said.

From an early age, he was drawn to cricket and traveled around the Jammu district to play tennis ball tournaments.

Malik dropped out of school after grade 10 to focus more on cricket.

We never called him names for anything, at least not because he played cricket, even if he played all day, his father said.

He always said I would play for India one day, so we decided to let him play and make his dream come true, he said, adding that he never wanted his son to help him at his fruit stand or work there.

In addition to his family and friends, Malik’s IPL achievements also bring joy to young cricketers in the region.

Banners with his photos and lecture proudly on Umran Malik have been hung on the market in his hometown.

His IPL achievements have brought new energy to the youth playing cricket in his place. They now want to bowl fast like Malik or work hard and follow in his footsteps to get the IPL.

Local residents in Gujar Nagar told Al Jazeera that since Malik’s IPL stint, cricket activity has suddenly increased, with more and more boys coming to play cricket.

There is also cheering at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) office.

Sheikh Shariq, a young two-meter fast bowler from the Saida Kadal area in Srinagar, who has practiced alongside Malik in Jammu, is all credit to his colleague.

Umran is a huge inspiration to us, Shariq told Al Jazeera at the JKCA office in Jammu, where he was part of a training camp for an upcoming domestic cricket tournament.

It gives us hope that if we work hard we too can make it to the big stage.

Others believe Malik’s selection has brought new energy to players and children playing cricket in the region.

It gives us confidence that Umran, who used to play on this pitch, is now part of the Indian squad, said another cricketer who had played with Malik in the under-23 national team.

matter of pride

Anil Gupta, a JKCA member, told Al Jazeera that Malik was now a matter of pride for all of them, especially JKCA who nurtured him.

Gupta added that Malik was always motivated and very passionate about his game and he broke the myth that Jammu produces good batsmen and Kashmir produces good fast bowlers.

It is pure hard work that he has made it to the top despite a very short exposure to first-class cricket, Gupta said before adding that the passion for cricket in the Himalayan region will only increase after such achievements.

He will soon become an icon for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nishanta Bordoloi, a fielding and fitness coach at the JKCA, said that one Sunday morning, when he entered the sports field, he saw some children playing cricket nearby and heard one of them say he was Umran Malik.

That’s the inspiration we need now, he said. That excitement in youngsters to bowl fast and follow someone who is their own, it brings a lot of excitement and passion to players.