Playoff RPI after week 9





Team records and corresponding playoff qualifiers are now available for all classes after week 9 and the close of the 2021 regular season. Updated RPI rankings and records are available for classes 5A, 4A and 3A. First-round postseason assignments for those classes will be available Saturday, October 23 at 9:00 AM. Updated playoff combinations for the remaining classes (2A, 1A, A, 8P) will also be available at that time. Standings are available by classification according to the playoff information below. For full qualifying instructions, check out the 2021 Postseason Manual. Coaches & Athletic Directors: For updates on RPI or available scores, call the IHSAA office before 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 23 (515-432-2011). RATING PERCENTAGE INDEX Classes:5A, 4A, 3A. Qualifications:16 per class. Normal season:9 weeks. As regards:Formula set in 2018 using the team record, their opponents’ record and their opponents’ record to determine relative strength in a single regular season. From 2021, Class 5A will use RPI to determine all 16 playoff qualifiers. In 4A and 3A, RPI will determine the remaining qualifiers as the District Champion and runner-up from each of the six Districts will automatically earn Qualifiers. Oct 18 Remark: Due to forfeitures set in Week 8, select team records were adjusted within 5A and 4A prior to Week 9.

