Serena Williams bursts into tears in video

Serena Williams burst into tears as she shared the devastating news that close friend and physical therapist Esther Lee is battling pancreatic cancer.

The tennis legend took to social media this week to announce that she will be competing in the LA Cancer Challenge 5K on Team Esther to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Williams was moved to tears several times during the video as she struggled to contain her emotions.

“I don’t think I can do this, this is going to be too difficult,” she said.

My dear friend Esther has been a big part of my own health journey and now she needs our help in her battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Esther has been named an honorary starter for the LA Cancer Challenge 5K walk-run on October 31 in UCLA to benefit the Hirshberg Foundation.

“My family and I have joined Team Esther to help everyone battling this disease.

“Please join us as we raise awareness and race for a cure by finding and advancing critical research.”

dr. Lee has been the physio for Williams and sister Venus for much of their career.

She is often spotted at their matches and posing for photos on the Williams sisters’ social media accounts.

Serena Williams fights to get back on track

Williams, 40, said she will be walking the 5K instead of running as she continues to recover from a leg injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since retirement hurt in the opening round at Wimbledon in July.

She has since announced that her 2021 season is over, but hopes to be back on track in time for the Australian Open in January.

American great Pam Shriver recently said she doubts Williams will be able to recover easily from too many injuries.

Serena Williams and physio Esther Lee. Image: Getty/Instagram

Obviously she got to a point where, with what we saw at Wimbledon, with the slip, the injury, she couldn’t finish Wimbledon,” said Shriver.

“She’s getting to a point where, physically, clearly, she’s walking that fine line, where it’s almost one injury to not be able to continue and that’s going to be a tough day for tennis and of course for her.”

The 22-time grand slam doubles winner praised Williams for her influence not only in tennis, but the wider community.

She’s obviously a mother, she’s a wife, she’s an entrepreneur, she has a venture fund, I believe,” Shriver added.

“She’s interested in business, she’s interested in entertainment. So it’s like a walking mogul, who happens to be the greatest female tennis player of all time.

“So, she’s one of the most interesting people I’ve come into contact with.”

The injury forced Williams to skip the US Open in August, stranding her on 23 Grand Slam titles and still one behind the record set by Australian great Margaret Court.

The 40-year-old has not won a grand slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 and has been runner-up four times since then.

