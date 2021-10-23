Canada handily beats US in pre-Olympic women’s hockey exhibition

Coach Troy Ryan missed the Canadian women’s hockey team’s second-period slump as it resumed its cross-border rivalry against the United States on Friday night.

What mattered is how his team reacted with Emily Clark scoring twice in the third period to secure a 3-1 win in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the two countries in Allentown. , Pennsylvania.

“Yeah, that’s just one of those bouts that we’d love to have back,” Ryan said of a 20-minute period beating Canada 1-0, beating 15-3. “But also in a process like this we are happy that those things are happening because then you can see how your team reacts to them. And I think they answered that call.”

Drafted in the right circle, Clark scored the go-ahead goal by sneaking a shot into the right post at 5:05 in the third period, then sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with six seconds left.

VIEW | Clark leads Canada to 1st win en route to Beijing:

Canada kicks off the road to Beijing with a win over the US Canadian Emily Clark scored twice for Canada on Friday-evening in a 3-1 win over Team USA in the first game of the Rivalry Series. 0:52

Sarah Fillier also scored and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves in the first meeting between the world’s top hockey powers since Canada’s 3-2 overtime win in the gold medal game of the Women’s World Championships in Calgary, Alberta, on August 31. The Canadians have won three consecutive encounters to mark their best run since a five-game run before a 3-2 shootout loss in the gold medal match at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Though the loss was painful, US captain Kendall Coyne Schofield saw encouraging signs of a team shaking off the rust after a two-month hiatus in preparation to defend the Olympic gold medal.

“The best part is we have them eight more times,” Coyne Schofield said, as the two countries were set to meet again Monday in Hartford, Connecticut. “We didn’t get the result we wanted today, but I think we have a great opportunity to learn from this game, learn from our mistakes, learn from the things we did well and take that into Hartford.”

Alex Cavallini stopped 16 shots in the loss. Hayley Scamurra scored for the US and nearly equalized on Rebecca Johnston’s turnover in the Canadian end, before her backhander was pushed aside some 20 seconds after Clark scored her first goal.

“I’ve had that chance, I just have to bury it,” Scamurra said. “But I’m proud of the way our team is fighting back after that goal. And I think we made it to them. And we just have to find a way to score.”

The teams traded power play goals in the first 40 minutes, with Canada opening the scoring at Fillier’s 13:39 in the first period and 29 seconds after Abby Roque was penalized for tripping.

In the American zone faceoff, Canada worked the puck back to Erin Ambrose, whose shot from the blue line was tipped off by teammate Johnston. Cavallini made the stop, but was unable to control the rebound, which dribbled to the left, where an untouched Fillier shoved it into the open side.

Scamurra made it 11:21 into the second period, when Maschmeyer stopped Caroline Harvey’s point shot. Scamurra spun away from Renata Fast up front and covered the rebound in the crossbar.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that put women’s hockey on hold for 18 months, the outing was Team USA’s first outing against an international opponent on US soil in 622 days, dating back to a 4-3 win over Canada in a rivalry series played in Anaheim. , California, on February 8, 2020.

The first period wasn’t over before the bad blood between the two teams became apparent as American forward Hilary Knight exchanged pushes with Canada’s Melodie Daoust after struggling for the Canadian net with three seconds to go.