Owners Manchester United, Adani Group at 22 entities bidding for new IPL teams





Avram Glazer, a member of the majority-owned family in Manchester United football club, and Adani Group are among the 22 business entities that have raised bid documents for the 2 new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. The other big names that will be bidding on the two new ones Indian Premier League (IPL) teams include RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Hindustan Times Media. The bids for the new Indian Premier League franchises will open at a walk-in event to be held in Dubai on October 25. Also, the two new teams joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) The 2022 auction is to be one of six Indian cities listed in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tender document. The cities are Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore and Lucknow. IPL tender for new teams was postponed after wide interest from potential bidders Previously, the bids were supposed to open on October 17, but it was postponed after several major entities expressed interest in the IPL franchises. The base price for each of the two new teams is INR 2000 crore [US$ 267 million approx.]. The tender document also includes one requirement that bidders must demonstrate a turnover of at least INR 3000 crore [US$ 400 million approx.] for the past three years, and if it is a consortium, it must show a turnover of at least INR 2500 crore [US$ 334 million approx.] for the last three years. The last time two new franchises joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) was in 2016 when Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions were added after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for two years. Also, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned Rising Pune Supergiants for two years, will try again to buy the IPL franchise. Meanwhile, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group also owns Indian Super League (ISL) team ATK Mohun Bagan and table tennis team RPSG Mavericks. Also Read: Venkatesh Iyer among net bowlers sent back to India ahead of T20 World Cup

