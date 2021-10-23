Here’s the latest sports news from The Associated Press’s Big Ten Conference | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) Fifth-ranked Ohio State will play one of the top games in the Big Ten on Saturday in Indiana. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 offense in the country and their defenses are gathering steam. No. 25 Purdue has its first ranking since 2007 and will match its conference-best passing offense against visiting Wisconsin’s top pass defense. Sixth-ranked Michigan will host Northwestern. The Wolverines have won 11 of the last 12 against the Wildcats. No. 7 Penn State has not designated a starter for its home game against Illinois. Maryland is a 4 1/2-point underdog at Minnesota. UNDATED (AP) In Indiana, the confrontation with the No. 5 Ohio State has been on the calendar for more than a year. This was the game they thought could turn the program around and earn a ticket to the Big Ten title game. But after four consecutive losses to ranked opponents, the Hoosiers have adjusted their goals. They are trying to get the season back on track by losing a run of 26 games. Saturday’s game comes a year after the Hoosiers nearly knocked out the Buckeyes. UNDATED (AP) Offensive Ohio state lineman Thayer Munford wanted to give himself his best shot at making it to the NFL. So a star who had already been invited to the Senior Bowl decided to return and become a Super Senior. He made the most of it. He was a first-team All-Big Ten roster in tackle last season before moving to guard, and now he is one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which is presented to the nation’s best lineman or linebacker. . He anchored a foul leading the nation in total offense and scoring offense. ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) No. 6 Michigan hosts Northwestern Saturday. The Wolverines are undefeated while Northwestern comes in with a 3-3 record. Michigan will try not to look ahead to next week’s game against in-state rival Michigan State, who are also undefeated. Coach Jim Harbaugh says his team is focused. The Wolverines have won their last six matchups with the Wildcats and 11 of the last 12. Four of the last five games have been close and two have been decided in overtime. STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was able to practice this week, but the third-year starter’s return to the practice field doesn’t necessarily mean all hell will return to Beaver Stadium when the No. Received 7 Nittany Lions on Saturday Illinois. . The Illini, meanwhile, are also struggling with an injury from starter Brandon Peters. UNDATED (AP) Purdue coach Jeff Brohm recalls the vivid lessons of his last big win. In 2018, the Boilermakers had just blown out No. 2 Ohio State and were on their way to Michigan state. Purdu’s momentum ended there with a 23-13 loss. On Saturday, the Boilermakers have another chance to prove that a monumental disruption was no fluke as Big Ten West power Wisconsin visits Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers have won 14 consecutive in the series. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota’s well-seasoned offensive line plays well at the right time. The guys up front for the Gophers had a big impact on the Nebraska win last week. Five of the regulars on the line are in their fifth year or more. The seniors are left guard Conner Olson and left tackle Sam Schlueter. Both players are in their sixth season. Minnesota hosts Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins were off last week. They’re trying to clear the end-of-season injuries of two key wide receivers that occurred in lopsided losses to Iowa and Ohio state.

