On the hit list of Rohit Sharma, T20I and ODI World Cups | Cricket News

IPLRohit SharmaMUMBAI: It is often said about Rohit Sharma that he tends to be forgetful. He checks out at a hotel or flight only to be reminded later that he left his iPad behind. He walks out of the house and later finds out that he probably didn’t have his wallet with him. Heck, he once said in an interview how he forgot his own wedding ring.

And then, it is often said of Rohit Sharma that he will never forget some things. He will not forget that he did not play the 2011 World Cup. He remembers all those missed opportunities in his career. He will never forget to help teammates who come to him from time to time to ask for help.

It is the paradox of memory, where forgetting only works if there is a good ability to remember. It’s in the quest to get what he doesn’t have that he can afford to forget for a while what he’s already doing.

He already has a T20 World Cup win to his name. What he doesn’t have yet is the label of a senior statesman on the team who inspired a whole lot to get there. Between the 2021 T20 World Cup – the next in 2022 – and the 50-over World Cup in 2023, that opportunity lies.

Let’s start with the present. The 2021 T20 World Cup is here and Team India, which is going through its own share of upheavals – such as a change of coach and a captain on the anvil, for example – has its job to do.

Therein lies Rohit’s challenge. He is the senior team member and has the responsibility to support the ambitions of his skipper Virat Kohli. Shortly after this tournament, he himself will be the captain, charged with the responsibility of directing the ambitions of that same team. What he does today will be a mirror of what he can expect from his team tomorrow.

At Mumbai Indians, he is led by that example and that is why he demanded the best from his players at all times.

The five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles that Rohit has won could be worth their weight in gold for the franchise he represents. But deep in his heart he knows that the day he walks away they will all continue to point out what the ‘Hitman’ did to Indian colors.

That is what counts. His franchise agrees too. India first.

It’s the memory of a time when he tried so hard that he probably wants to build now and look back on it when he’s done. It’s a work in progress.

There are five games for India, starting with the big high-pressure game against Pakistan on October 24. After that, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and a qualifying team are on the agenda. The world sees this as a walk in the park for a very talented Indian side to make it to the semi-finals.

That’s when the challenge begins.

Rohit is undoubtedly a great match player. The 2019 50-over World Championship, where he hit five centuries to score the maximum number of runs in the tournament; the IPL 2020 final, when he played the match winner despite a minus; the Test hundred at home against England which put India on the winning path; the recent Test hundred at The Oval, where India took the lead for the second time in the series – they are all among the most recent examples of how he has tried to live up to expectations.

It’s never easy.

There is a video of Rohit on YouTube where he has seen one of those funny interviews and talks about his forgetfulness. A fan commented below the video: “We love it when you forget how to get out”

Over the years, he has also developed the art of selective memory. In one of his interactions with the media a few years ago, he was asked if he remembers those bad phases of his cricket journey. ” Monkey 2013 se pehle ka sab bhool jao. 2013 ke baad ka bait karo (You forget everything before 2013. Talk about everything after 2013),” he said.

It was the year that former India captain MS Dhoni put him at the wheel to open for India in white ball cricket. It was kind of a reboot.

It’s not that Rohit doesn’t remember things from before 2013. In 2012, he made just 12.02 from 13 one-day innings and his international career looked set to fall apart.

In 2011, he had fallen into a shell after the World Cup miss and took the time to let that pain go.

He remembers it all.