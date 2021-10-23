Auburn S&D wins Kentucky in double double meet

AUBURN, Ala. The Auburn swim and dive team defeated SEC foe Kentucky on Friday as part of a double-double encounter with the Wildcats and the state of North Carolina.

Impressive in their 200-100 win, the Auburn men took their first win of the season, while the women finished for Kentucky in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, to take a 157-143 win over the reigning SEC to secure champions.

“Proud of both teams”, head coach Auburn Ryan Wochomurka said. “For the men, it’s good for us to beat Kentucky. Sure, for the women to beat the No. 12 team in the country and the reigning SEC champions, to me that’s a paradigm-shifting win for our program. That’s what we’re trying to do is to give our program and team back the confidence that we can compete at an elite level.

“To have the chance to beat the No. 12 team, the defending SEC champions, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for us about where we are now and what we can do to move forward and let everyone in the country make sure we’re here to play.”

Both the men and the women fell in the state of North Carolina.

LADIES

For the second consecutive meeting, senior Emily Hetzer gave the Tigers momentum early with a 1000 freestyle win. She also won the 500 freestyle and finished fourth in the 200 freestyle.

freshman Ellie Waldrep and Avery Bargeron staged and played a major role in beating Kentucky. Waldrep finished second in the 100 butterfly, while Bargeron took second in the 200 butterfly, then beat the Wildcats top finisher to take third in the 100 butterfly. Both times (100 flies 53.88; 200 flies 1:59.19) were season records.

Waldrep also led the second place 200 medley relay team for Auburn which was also featured Hannah Ownbey , Claudia Thamm and Emma Steckiel .

But it was the women’s 400 freestyle relay, with: Rebekah Hamilton , Mykenzie Leehy , Steckiel and Thamm, who took the lead for the Tigers.

GENTLEMEN

sophomore Reid Mikuta continued its strong start to the season. He took Auburn’s first win and hit the wall first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 53.11. He then nearly beat the NC State record holder in the 200 breaststroke, finishing second by less than a second.

Other highlights included the Stoffle brothers who both took third place. sophomore Aidan Stoffle swam the 100 backstroke in 47.83 and came third while freshman Nate Stoffle finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.51

fellow freshman Andrew Simmons finished third in the 200 backstroke at 1:46.52, improving his time from last week’s game in the state of Florida.

Aidan Stoffle also swam on both top Auburn relays, each finishing ahead of Kentucky. The two relays also had sophomores: Ryan Husband .

TO DIVE

Senior Conner Pruitt swept the springboards to mark Auburn’s divers in Friday’s game. Pruitt narrowly won the 3-meter with a score of 401.65 and then posted a score of 367.20 to win the 1-meter event.

“A very good recovery for Connor after a disappointing performance in the state of Florida,” Head Dive Coach Jeff Shaffer said. “Getting the 400 in the 3m is always a goal of ours, and a 367 in the 1m and two wins is a big plus for his confidence and his development to get back to the level of competition I know he is in.” has him.”

sophomore Hunter Kebler earned an NCAA Zone qualifying score at 3 yards (337.95).

On the women’s side, junior Ashlynn Sullivan finished third in both the 1m and 3m.

WHAT’S NEXT

Auburn will be back home at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Friday, November 5 to host Georgia for a double encounter. The first event is slated to start an hour CT.