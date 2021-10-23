T20 Cricket World Cup: Same Old Proteas Or New Hope?

Long-suffering Proteas fans tend to approach World Cups with a uniquely South African mix of hope and fear. They are hopeful, as they should be, that past Protea appearances will be relegated to the scrap heap of history to mutilate a sentence. But they are also painfully aware that the Proteas are a side that, after knockout tournament cricket, tends to promise a lot but deliver little, which explains the fear.

The Proteas are indeed the ANC of the world game, taking their place alongside (if you allow the extended metaphor) various right-wing neoliberals (Australia, England, India), not to mention the dangerous mixed economies of the West Indies and Pakistan. .

The problem with expectation mixing hope and fear is that it is exhausting. Few can sustain both the best and the worst at once, and T20 cricket, which is fast paced and improvisational, magnifies these facets of our national sports psyche.

Despite all the calculated chaos of a T20 international, we mustn’t forget that form is also a great leveler. Just because of the acronym, T20s can be won (or saved) by an innings of reckless abandon or a deadly spell of perfect bowling.

The conditions in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Dubai where the World T20 are played are favorable for the subcontinental teams, but too much can be made of that. International cricket is well on its way to resemble international football where home advantage is a nominal concept.

In the Cricket World Championship 2019, the Proteas finished seventh out of 10, between Sri Lanka (sixth) and Bangladesh (eighth), and they hope not to repeat their unflattering performance this time.

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s St Stithians College-trained fast bowler champion, said a few days ago that the Proteas had no baggage, as of 2019 or elsewhere. This is blah blah. You can understand Rabadas’ reluctance to get bogged down in the swamp of past disappointments, but it would have been wiser to face the shadows.

The Proteas have a reputation for being chokers at such tournaments. It’s an unfair expression, but it’s there, so best acknowledge it. Doing otherwise suggests that there are not only elephants in the room, but also hippos, rhinoceroses and hyenas.

This aside, there are things to know about the coming weeks. The tournament format divides 12 teams into two groups, with each team playing once against those in their group, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, by which time it becomes a knockout. In addition to Australia, which plays in South Africa on Saturday afternoon, the Proteas will play against the West Indies, two qualifiers of a tournament currently taking place, and England.

Assuming the Proteas beat whoever gets spewed out of qualifying, they also need to beat two of the other three major nations to progress. Their most realistic chance is to beat the West Indies, and the reasons here are worth investigating, although the Aussies are currently struggling with form.

Firstly, they recently beat the Windies in a T20 series, 3-2 in the Caribbean four months ago. Second, the Windies are an aging side, indulging in a period of pre-tournament bickering that didn’t play out well.

However, the series in June revealed something else: when the Proteas batted, they scored between 160 and 168 runs. Scoring in the 160-168 range was good enough to win the series in the Caribbean, but against the really good sides, that probably isn’t the case.

The good sides are made up of at least four or five: England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia. If the Proteas finish first or second in their group, they would have to beat at least two of India, Pakistan and New Zealand to win the final in the knockouts, a tough question.

The reasons the Proteas didn’t score more heavily can be found in the fact that they are too dependent on their twin lefts Quinton de Kock and David Miller and the right-handers in their top five, Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen, have no hit rates in line with the best T20 batsmen worldwide.

That said, Bavuma is a great outfield player and the team will be hard to beat due to their obvious strength in bowling. Tabraiz Shamsi, the wrist spinner, is a magician in his spare time and this includes when he jumps in the green seemingly Ndebele theme for his country’s World Cup kit.

Which brings me to England, so often the team that has exposed South Africa’s weaknesses in recent seasons. The Proteas will face them in their final group game on November 6, which could prove to be an effective quarter-final. The nation will watch, chart a course, surprise, surprise between hope and fear.