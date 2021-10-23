MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scores: Hoover Upset Number 4 Thompson 24-21





No. 4 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) was unable to overcome an injury to his starting quarterback Conner Harrell, and the Warriors had broken their 27-game winning streak with a 24-21 loss to Hoover (Ala.). Harrell did not return for the second half and the Buccaneers overcame a 21-10 deficit to book the back-to-back 7A state champions 14-0 in the final 24 minutes. Hoover’s senior quarterback Bennett Meredith found Jabari Gaines from eight yards with 14 seconds left for the winning score. The win secured the 7A Region 3 title for the Bucs as they enter the playoffs with a perfect 10-0 and will join the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings on Monday. There are some big high school football games this week involving MaxPreps Top 25 teams, but none bigger than No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) vs. No. 8 Servite (Anaheim, California) on Saturday in Santa Ana Bowl. The Monarchs have won against their Trinity League rival nine times in a row, winning by an average margin of 41.3 points per game this season. The Friars have never fallen behind in their first eight games, surpassing the opposition 399-90. You have to go all the way back to 2011 to find the last time Servite defeated the Monarchs. Mater Dei owns the series edge 41-17-2 with its first meeting in 1961 and has gone 28-3-1 under head coach Bruce Rollinson. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) gave No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) everything he could, but a blocked field goal coming back for a touchdown by the Raiders proved to be the difference. The Panthers attempted a 24-meter field goal with less than four minutes left to even the game, but the Raiders blocked it and returned it for a score of 80 meters to give them a 23-13 lead. No. 24 St. John’s (Washington, DC) improved to 7-0 with a hard-fought 14-7 win over WCAC rival DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.). It was the Cadets’ sixth win against the Stags in seven encounters. Next up is a matchup against Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) on October 30. No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) won his 43rd consecutive game with a 26-7 victory over Queen Creek. After trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Wolves shutout the Bulldogs 20-0 in the second half. Kyion Grayes made his season debut, adding a 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to freeze the game. No. 6 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) looks to improve to 8-0, taking on a very strong Seton Hall Prep (West Orange) squad, whose only loss came in overtime against St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City). This is one of three games on Saturday involving MaxPreps Top 25 teams, with the third being number 25 Central (Miami) vs. North Miami Beach. MaxPreps Top 25 National Scoreboard Saturday, 8:00 PM (all times local) at Santa Ana Bowl (Santa Ana)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Madison-Ridgeland Academy High School (Madison, Miss.) Friday, 7.30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m.

Inactive Inactive Friday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 7.30 p.m. Inactive Inactive Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 PM at Traz Powell Stadium (Miami)

