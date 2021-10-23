Sports
UMD Men’s Hockey: Fresh Faces For Bulldogs In 5-3 Win Over Minnesota
Game 2 of the series will take place at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Saturday at 7:07 PM.
We had a solid game, that’s what it takes, said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. We knew it would take a lot of effort from our boys to beat a good hockey team. I liked that we came out and got a lead. I liked how we reacted after they scored their first goal and even after they made it 4-2 and 5-3. We didn’t let it affect us too much.
Sophomore Blake Biondi and junior wing Quinn Olson increased their point totals by scoring goals in the first period for UMD, while defenders Owen Gallatin and Wyatt Kaiser got their first college goals in the second. Fifth-year senior center Casey Gilling, who switched to UMD in the off-season, scored his first goal as a Bulldog in the third period.
Biondi, of Hermantown, ripped a shot out of the groove on his second shot attempt from an offensive-zone face-off through the middle 1:53 into the game to put UMD at 1-0. Olson got next by hitting a shot out of the right face-off circle that found nothing but net.
It was the second goal of the season for both, who together with freshman center Dominic James have now collected 11 points in five games this season.
But it only resulted in a one-goal lead for the Bulldogs at halftime, as just like last Friday against Michigan at the Ice Breaker Tournament, UMD handed in a power play goal late in the first to Gopher’s sophomore defenseman Mike Koster.
We know they are a good team, they will get their chances, but I thought we did a good job of limiting their chances, said Sandelin. I thought we had good sticks. The power plays are a different story. You still have to find a way to kill it, but our boys didn’t come down. We regrouped, scored the next few goals and that’s the main thing.
Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after scoring a first-period goal on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
It was the Bulldogs blue line that got the next few goals in the second, starting with Gallatin, a 5 foot 8 freshman from Hugo, Minnesota. He scored his first collegiate goal 2:50 in the period via a feed from senior captain and winger Noah Cates. Playing 4-on-4 at the time after comparing minors on both teams, Cates found himself a world of time and Gallatin a sea of ice for him to bury the shot.
Cates made an incredible faint in the slot and I just shot it. He found a hole somewhere, Gallatin said of his first college goal in five games. It’s pretty awesome, especially here against the Gophers. It’s a great feeling.
Midway through the second, Kaiser gave UMD a 4-1 lead by taking a diving shot from his own rebound and scoring his first collegiate goal in 33 games as a Bulldog. The sophomore from Ham Lake, Minnesota, had 10 assists, but no goals, in 28 games a year ago.
I struggled in the first period, so I just tried to be as hard as I could and go hard to the net, Kaiser said of his first college goal. I get it, just saw an opportunity to shoot. I tore it, kept going to the net and the puck shot out again.
I saw it go down and I knew if I could get to it quickly, the keeper wouldn’t get there. I just got there and it went in.
Minnesota freshman Matthew Knies cut the Bulldogs’ lead for a half-second on Friday by throwing a puck past the glove of UMD junior goalkeeper Ryan Fanti with 2:06 left in the second period to take 4- 2 out of it in the third.
Senior wing Grant Cruikshank, who moved from Colorado College to Minnesota in the off-season, pulled the Gophers within two goals with 8:17 to go in regulation, but that’s as close as Minnesota got.
That was not a good game for the Gophers tonight. Give Duluth all the credit, said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko, a former WCHA and NCHC rival to UMD during his days at St. Cloud State. Our fight level tonight was on a D-minus and theirs was on an A. We chased the match, we had spurts, but we can’t come like that.
Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine made 17 saves for the Gophers, while Fanti made 18 saves on 20 shots for UMD. Bulldogs sophomore goalkeeper Zach Stejskal did not dress for the game due to a lower body injury sustained in training this week. Sandelin said there is currently no timetable for Stejskal’s return.
Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) controls the puck with Tristan Broz (10) of Minnesota during the first period on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Box score
Minnesota Duluth 2-2-15
Minnesota 1-1-13
First period
1. UMD, Blake Biondi (Dominic James), 1:53
2. UMD, Quinn Olson (Matt Anderson, Biondi), 7:57
3. MN, Mike Koster (Bryce Brodzinski, Blake McLaughling), 18:53
Second period
4. UMD, Owen Gallatin (Noah Cates, Casey Gilling), 2:50
5. UMD, Wyatt Kaiser (Kobe Roth), 9:32
6. MN, Matthew Knies (Brock Faber, Mason Nevers), 18:54
Third period
7. UMD, Gilling (Cates, Koby Bender), 7:33 (pp)
8. Grant Cruikshank (Blake McLaughlin, Ryan Johnson), 11:43 (sh)
saves Ryan Fanti, UMD, 18; Jack LaFontaine, MN, 17.
power game UMD 1-2; MN 1-2. Sanctions UMD 3-6; MN 3-6.
Sources
2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/hockey/7251094-UMD-mens-hockey-Fresh-faces-step-up-for-Bulldogs-in-5-3-win-at-Minnesota
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]