UMD Men’s Hockey: Fresh Faces For Bulldogs In 5-3 Win Over Minnesota

Game 2 of the series will take place at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Saturday at 7:07 PM.

We had a solid game, that’s what it takes, said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. We knew it would take a lot of effort from our boys to beat a good hockey team. I liked that we came out and got a lead. I liked how we reacted after they scored their first goal and even after they made it 4-2 and 5-3. We didn’t let it affect us too much.

Sophomore Blake Biondi and junior wing Quinn Olson increased their point totals by scoring goals in the first period for UMD, while defenders Owen Gallatin and Wyatt Kaiser got their first college goals in the second. Fifth-year senior center Casey Gilling, who switched to UMD in the off-season, scored his first goal as a Bulldog in the third period.

Biondi, of Hermantown, ripped a shot out of the groove on his second shot attempt from an offensive-zone face-off through the middle 1:53 into the game to put UMD at 1-0. Olson got next by hitting a shot out of the right face-off circle that found nothing but net.

It was the second goal of the season for both, who together with freshman center Dominic James have now collected 11 points in five games this season.

But it only resulted in a one-goal lead for the Bulldogs at halftime, as just like last Friday against Michigan at the Ice Breaker Tournament, UMD handed in a power play goal late in the first to Gopher’s sophomore defenseman Mike Koster.

We know they are a good team, they will get their chances, but I thought we did a good job of limiting their chances, said Sandelin. I thought we had good sticks. The power plays are a different story. You still have to find a way to kill it, but our boys didn’t come down. We regrouped, scored the next few goals and that’s the main thing.

Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after scoring a first-period goal on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

It was the Bulldogs blue line that got the next few goals in the second, starting with Gallatin, a 5 foot 8 freshman from Hugo, Minnesota. He scored his first collegiate goal 2:50 in the period via a feed from senior captain and winger Noah Cates. Playing 4-on-4 at the time after comparing minors on both teams, Cates found himself a world of time and Gallatin a sea of ​​ice for him to bury the shot.

Cates made an incredible faint in the slot and I just shot it. He found a hole somewhere, Gallatin said of his first college goal in five games. It’s pretty awesome, especially here against the Gophers. It’s a great feeling.

Midway through the second, Kaiser gave UMD a 4-1 lead by taking a diving shot from his own rebound and scoring his first collegiate goal in 33 games as a Bulldog. The sophomore from Ham Lake, Minnesota, had 10 assists, but no goals, in 28 games a year ago.

I struggled in the first period, so I just tried to be as hard as I could and go hard to the net, Kaiser said of his first college goal. I get it, just saw an opportunity to shoot. I tore it, kept going to the net and the puck shot out again.

I saw it go down and I knew if I could get to it quickly, the keeper wouldn’t get there. I just got there and it went in.

Minnesota freshman Matthew Knies cut the Bulldogs’ lead for a half-second on Friday by throwing a puck past the glove of UMD junior goalkeeper Ryan Fanti with 2:06 left in the second period to take 4- 2 out of it in the third.

Senior wing Grant Cruikshank, who moved from Colorado College to Minnesota in the off-season, pulled the Gophers within two goals with 8:17 to go in regulation, but that’s as close as Minnesota got.

That was not a good game for the Gophers tonight. Give Duluth all the credit, said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko, a former WCHA and NCHC rival to UMD during his days at St. Cloud State. Our fight level tonight was on a D-minus and theirs was on an A. We chased the match, we had spurts, but we can’t come like that.

Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine made 17 saves for the Gophers, while Fanti made 18 saves on 20 shots for UMD. Bulldogs sophomore goalkeeper Zach Stejskal did not dress for the game due to a lower body injury sustained in training this week. Sandelin said there is currently no timetable for Stejskal’s return.

Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) controls the puck with Tristan Broz (10) of Minnesota during the first period on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Box score

Minnesota Duluth 2-2-15

Minnesota 1-1-13

First period

1. UMD, Blake Biondi (Dominic James), 1:53

2. UMD, Quinn Olson (Matt Anderson, Biondi), 7:57

3. MN, Mike Koster (Bryce Brodzinski, Blake McLaughling), 18:53

Second period

4. UMD, Owen Gallatin (Noah Cates, Casey Gilling), 2:50

5. UMD, Wyatt Kaiser (Kobe Roth), 9:32

6. MN, Matthew Knies (Brock Faber, Mason Nevers), 18:54

Third period

7. UMD, Gilling (Cates, Koby Bender), 7:33 (pp)

8. Grant Cruikshank (Blake McLaughlin, Ryan Johnson), 11:43 (sh)

saves Ryan Fanti, UMD, 18; Jack LaFontaine, MN, 17.

power game UMD 1-2; MN 1-2. Sanctions UMD 3-6; MN 3-6.