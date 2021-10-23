Pakistan and India face off in Cricket’s T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI The event will be watched by hundreds of millions around the world, on televisions in remote villages, jumbo screens in busy cities, telephones in migrant labor tenements and flickering monitors in the living rooms of a diaspora spanning the time zones of the world.

Face-offs at the cricket ground between India and Pakistan, such as the expected meeting in Dubai on Sunday, have become increasingly rare, a victim of the frosty relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. For a match to take place at all, even on neutral ground, players and fans must hope that tensions are kept short at war and that organizers can weather the growing calls for a boycott.

The meeting on Sunday, the first in two years, is part of a World Cup. The mounting tensions are related to a number of factors, repeated militant attacks in India; the disputed area of ​​Kashmir, where India accuses Pakistan of supporting militant groups; and increasing bigotry in both countries that has almost completely wiped out any exchange between two nations that otherwise overlap in shared history, passions and culture.