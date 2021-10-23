Friday Night Spotlight: Oregon High School Football Week 8 Scores, Left





Friday was the eighth week of the Oregon High School Football season, and OregonLive provided scores, updates, and coverage throughout the evening. Here are the links and scores from this week’s matches. LEFT Sheldon defeats Roseburg’s rally attempt in thriller Silverton holds off West Albany in a Class 5A showdown Sam Leavitt throws 408 yards to lead Westviews out of South Medford In Thursday night’s game of the week, No. 4 West Linn defeated No. 1 Lake Oswego in the second half to win a Three Rivers League blockbuster. Clackamas Cavaliers KJ Johnson-Gibson rolls across the field after overcoming obstacles off the field. The Grant Generals overcame COVID and injuries last week to record their biggest win. This week’s prep football spot focuses on Lincoln’s Brady Kopetz. The latest Oregonian/OregonLive Top 10 Football Polls for Class 6A and Class 5A. FRIDAY SCORES, SCHEDULE CLASS 6A PILL Franklin 28, Jefferson 27 (OT) Ida B. Wells 22, Lincoln 6 Roosevelt 40, McDaniel 8 Metro League Southridge 21, Aloha 7 Sunset 41, Beaverton 22 Jesuit 1, Mountainside 0 (forfeit) Pacific conference Freedom 46, Century 28 Newberg 36, McMinnville 22 Sherwood 49, Glencoe 23 Mount Hood Conference Reynolds 24, Centennial 18 Mountain Valley Conference West Salem 34, Turn 28 Southwest Conference North Medford 51, Grants Pass 7 Sheldon 49, Roseburg 47 Non-League Barlow 54, Grant 21 Westview 42, South Medford 7 CLASS 5A Intermountain Conference Hood River Valley 41, Putnam 0 Pendleton 35, Ridgeview 6 Redmond 1, La Salle Prep 0 (forfeit) Northwest Oregon Conference Canby 43, Bosbos 14 McKay 35, St Helens 6 North Salem 35, Scappoose 34 Wilsonville 41, Hillsboro 7 Mid-Willamette Conference Dallas 43, Corvallis 31 Lebanon 24, Crescent Valley 7 Silverton 28, West Albany 21 Midwestern League Churchill 22, Springfield 10 Eagle Point 41, North Bend 6 Thurston 44, Ashland 6 Non-League Connell (WA) 40, Redmond 12 Willamette 39, La Salle Prep 7 CLASS 4A Astoria 48, Valley Catholic 14 Baker 27, Burns 6 Banks 27, Milwaukie 0 Cascade 48, Stayton 0 Estacada 50, North Marion 6 Gladstone 14, Molalla 0 Hidden Valley 40, North Valley 6 Madras 21, Crook County 12 Marist Catholic 42, Elmira 6 Marshfield 57, North Eugene 15 Mazama 68, Phoenix 6 Newport 55, Cottage Grove 34 Tillamook 28, Sea 3 Woodburn 27, Sweet Home 22 CLASS 3A Amity 36, Williamsa 0 Dayton 9, Philomath 7 La Pine 40, Junction City 8 Rainier 22, Onalaska (WA) 14 Regis 34, Pleasant Hill 14 Rogue River 48, Harrisburg 14 Scio 36, Taft 8 Siuslaw 21, Santiam Christian 14 South Umpqua 28, Cascade Christian 26 Vale 20, Nyssa 14 Warrenton 32, Blanchet Catholic 0 Weston McEwen 31, McLoughlin 0 Yamhill-Carlton in Corbett, 7pm Sisters in downtown Linn, 7.30pm Rainier 1, Clatskanie 0 (forfeit) Sutherlin 1, St Marys-Medford 0 (forfeit) CLASS 2A Shell 40, Bandon 38 Gaston 44, Sheridan 0 Kennedy 47, Culver 0 Button 65, Vernonia 0 Nestucca 46, Oakridge 6 Oakland 34, Monroe 0 Reedsport 16, Illinois Valley 0 Salem Academy 55, Gervais 6 Santam 20, Colton 6 Toledo 42, Lowell 18 Umatilla 28, Grant Union 22 Bandon 1, Illinois Valley 0 (forfeit) Stanfield 1, Riverside 0 (forfeit) Creswell in Oakridge, cancelled CLASS 1A Bonanza 50, Chiloquin 6 Crosspoint Christian 56, Days Creek 38 Dufur 32, Imbler 14 Eddyville Charter 54, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 0 Elgin 66, Wallowa 0 Gold Beach 34, Camas Valley 8 Ione/Arlington 60, Cove 14 Jewell 27, Elkton 19 Myrtle Point 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 6 Powder Valley 36, Crane 20 Sherman/Condon 58, Pilot Rock 44 Union 20, Adrian 0 Waldport 62, Mohawk 28 Enterprise in Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7pm North Douglas at Triangle Lake, 7pm SATURDAY CLASS 6A South Salem in Sprague, 1:00 PM Summit at Crater, 1pm View of the mountains at McNary, 5:00 PM David Douglas in Nelson, 7 p.m. CLASS 5A South Albany at Central, 3 p.m. The Dalles at Parkrose, 6 p.m. CLASS 3A Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 12 noon CLASS 2A Lake view at Glide, 1:00 PM CLASS 1A Glendale at Lost River, 1:00 PM Riddle in Alsea, 12 noon Joe Freeman | [email protected] | 503-294-5183 | @BlazerFreeman | Subscribe to The Oregonian/OregonLive newsletters and podcasts for the latest news and top stories.

