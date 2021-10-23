Friday Night Spotlight: Oregon High School Football Week 8 Scores, Left

Connect with us

Friday was the eighth week of the Oregon High School Football season, and OregonLive provided scores, updates, and coverage throughout the evening.

Here are the links and scores from this week’s matches.

LEFT

Sheldon defeats Roseburg’s rally attempt in thriller

Silverton holds off West Albany in a Class 5A showdown

Sam Leavitt throws 408 yards to lead Westviews out of South Medford

In Thursday night’s game of the week, No. 4 West Linn defeated No. 1 Lake Oswego in the second half to win a Three Rivers League blockbuster.

Clackamas Cavaliers KJ Johnson-Gibson rolls across the field after overcoming obstacles off the field.

The Grant Generals overcame COVID and injuries last week to record their biggest win.

This week’s prep football spot focuses on Lincoln’s Brady Kopetz.

The latest Oregonian/OregonLive Top 10 Football Polls for Class 6A and Class 5A.

FRIDAY SCORES, SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

PILL

Franklin 28, Jefferson 27 (OT)

Ida B. Wells 22, Lincoln 6

Roosevelt 40, McDaniel 8

Metro League

Southridge 21, Aloha 7

Sunset 41, Beaverton 22

Jesuit 1, Mountainside 0 (forfeit)

Pacific conference

Freedom 46, Century 28

Newberg 36, McMinnville 22

Sherwood 49, Glencoe 23

Mount Hood Conference

Reynolds 24, Centennial 18

Mountain Valley Conference

West Salem 34, Turn 28

Southwest Conference

North Medford 51, Grants Pass 7

Sheldon 49, Roseburg 47

Non-League

Barlow 54, Grant 21

Westview 42, South Medford 7

CLASS 5A

Intermountain Conference

Hood River Valley 41, Putnam 0

Pendleton 35, Ridgeview 6

Redmond 1, La Salle Prep 0 (forfeit)

Northwest Oregon Conference

Canby 43, Bosbos 14

McKay 35, St Helens 6

North Salem 35, Scappoose 34

Wilsonville 41, Hillsboro 7

Mid-Willamette Conference

Dallas 43, Corvallis 31

Lebanon 24, Crescent Valley 7

Silverton 28, West Albany 21

Midwestern League

Churchill 22, Springfield 10

Eagle Point 41, North Bend 6

Thurston 44, Ashland 6

Non-League

Connell (WA) 40, Redmond 12

Willamette 39, La Salle Prep 7

CLASS 4A

Astoria 48, Valley Catholic 14

Baker 27, Burns 6

Banks 27, Milwaukie 0

Cascade 48, Stayton 0

Estacada 50, North Marion 6

Gladstone 14, Molalla 0

Hidden Valley 40, North Valley 6

Madras 21, Crook County 12

Marist Catholic 42, Elmira 6

Marshfield 57, North Eugene 15

Mazama 68, Phoenix 6

Newport 55, Cottage Grove 34

Tillamook 28, Sea 3

Woodburn 27, Sweet Home 22

CLASS 3A

Amity 36, Williamsa 0

Dayton 9, Philomath 7

La Pine 40, Junction City 8

Rainier 22, Onalaska (WA) 14

Regis 34, Pleasant Hill 14

Rogue River 48, Harrisburg 14

Scio 36, Taft 8

Siuslaw 21, Santiam Christian 14

South Umpqua 28, Cascade Christian 26

Vale 20, Nyssa 14

Warrenton 32, Blanchet Catholic 0

Weston McEwen 31, McLoughlin 0

Yamhill-Carlton in Corbett, 7pm

Sisters in downtown Linn, 7.30pm

Rainier 1, Clatskanie 0 (forfeit)

Sutherlin 1, St Marys-Medford 0 (forfeit)

CLASS 2A

Shell 40, Bandon 38

Gaston 44, Sheridan 0

Kennedy 47, Culver 0

Button 65, Vernonia 0

Nestucca 46, Oakridge 6

Oakland 34, Monroe 0

Reedsport 16, Illinois Valley 0

Salem Academy 55, Gervais 6

Santam 20, Colton 6

Toledo 42, Lowell 18

Umatilla 28, Grant Union 22

Bandon 1, Illinois Valley 0 (forfeit)

Stanfield 1, Riverside 0 (forfeit)

Creswell in Oakridge, cancelled

CLASS 1A

Bonanza 50, Chiloquin 6

Crosspoint Christian 56, Days Creek 38

Dufur 32, Imbler 14

Eddyville Charter 54, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 0

Elgin 66, Wallowa 0

Gold Beach 34, Camas Valley 8

Ione/Arlington 60, Cove 14

Jewell 27, Elkton 19

Myrtle Point 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 6

Powder Valley 36, Crane 20

Sherman/Condon 58, Pilot Rock 44

Union 20, Adrian 0

Waldport 62, Mohawk 28

Enterprise in Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7pm

North Douglas at Triangle Lake, 7pm

SATURDAY

CLASS 6A

South Salem in Sprague, 1:00 PM

Summit at Crater, 1pm

View of the mountains at McNary, 5:00 PM

David Douglas in Nelson, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

South Albany at Central, 3 p.m.

The Dalles at Parkrose, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Douglas at Brookings-Harbor, 12 noon

CLASS 2A

Lake view at Glide, 1:00 PM

CLASS 1A

Glendale at Lost River, 1:00 PM

Riddle in Alsea, 12 noon

Joe Freeman | [email protected] | 503-294-5183 | @BlazerFreeman | Subscribe to The Oregonian/OregonLive newsletters and podcasts for the latest news and top stories.

