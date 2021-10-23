Woman says car was broken into at South Charlotte tennis club, police warn public not to leave expensive items in cars

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Charlotte resident Jean Kreisher is still trying to get the damage under control after her expensive tote bag was stolen from her SUV last weekend.

Kreisher said the theft happened last Saturday in the parking lot of the Olde Providence Racquet Club. She said she was playing tennis when the car break-in happened.

I got pings from my credit cards and from my bank asking me if I had incurred these specific charges at a Walmart, Kreisher explained.

She said she left the court after receiving the bank reports and found her car had been broken into in the club’s parking lot. Kreisher said that not only was her expensive tote bag taken, but the bag also contained a number of important items.

They had keys and they had my driver’s license and they had checks. They had pretty much my entire life in that bag, she explained.

Kreisher said she thinks someone must have been watching her when she hid her bag in the car before her tennis match. She said the thieves immediately started debiting her credit cards.

They stole my wallet and within three hours they had charged more than $8,000 on four cards, the Charlotte resident said.

She said she has now filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and is working with banks, insurance companies and credit card providers to limit the damage caused by the thieves.

This isn’t the only car break-in reported at Olde Providence Racquet Club this month. According to a police report submitted to the CMPD, two cars at the club were broken into on Tuesday, October 5.

John Sullivan, the racket club’s general manager, said the incidents will be discussed at a board meeting next week.

Officer Jonathan Frisk, a member of the CMPD’s crime prevention unit, spoke to WBTV about car break-ins in parking lots. He said thieves will be targeted by cars in nurseries, parks and athletic clubs because those are places where people tend to leave expensive items in the vehicles.

They’re looking for an opportunity crime. They are in a parking lot. Maybe they see you stuffing something under your seat or actually see you get out of your car and put something in your trunk, Frisk explained.

The crime prevention officer said there are some organized crime syndicates, such as the Felony Lane Gang, that specifically target women who leave purses or bags in cars. Frisk said it is unclear whether organized crime syndicates are responsible for recent car break-ins in Charlotte.

I don’t think we can say that 100 percent. If it’s this particular group, we can often find out later in the study, Frisk said.

The officer said he encourages the public not to leave purses or bags in unattended cars. He said people who need to leave a bag or wallet in a vehicle should hide the item in the trunk of the vehicle before leaving home. He said it is also wise not to leave credit cards and identification cars in a car. Frisk said he also encourages shoppers to use the wallet feature on their smartphones so they don’t have to carry physical cards.

Kreisher said she is sharing her story to warn other women about thieves in the Charlotte area.

This is my public service announcement to those women who don’t think it can happen to them. Well, I witness it can happen to them.

