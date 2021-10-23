Scotland 2-1 Hungary: Scots could be ‘best in world’ for spirit after late win





Rachel Corsie’s header in the 90th minute gave Scotland the win Scotland could be the “best in the world” for attitude and dedication, said head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, after a late goal gave his team victory against Hungary. Rachel Corsie’s header in the 90th minute maintained Scotland’s 100% start to World Cup qualifiers. And Martinez Losa says the spirit of the team got them over the line after a subpar showing. “These are the kinds of games that help us grow more as a team,” he said. “Tactics and formations are important, but the most important factor is the heart of the team and this is where we can be the best in the world, the best in the world at connecting with the fans. “The girls showed character, we tried to contribute with our decisions and that community can multiply performance and turn a normal team into an excellent team.” Hungary, who were beaten 2-0 by Scotland in Budapest in the group opener in September, threatened to spoil their hosts’ evening in Hampden with an equalizing goal in the second half. But in front of a record crowd of 6,545, Corsie’s intervention saw the Scots confirm their big win against the Faroe Islands to top Group B, even though they have played a game more than favorite Spain. Scotland will face the Swedish Olympic silver medalists in a friendly on Tuesday, before resuming their qualifying campaign next month with ties against Ukraine and the Spaniards. “We’ve lost games like this in the past,” added Martinez Losa of the win against Hungary. “We dominate and don’t take advantage of the opportunities, and then we concede a goal in one move. This is a pattern of this team, but we are working to hide this weakness. “We can analyze and improve a lot, but ultimately football is about making people happy and inspiring people. My team is happy, I am happy and we are happy that the fans are celebrating.” “Every time we win, we have to celebrate and make something important out of it.”

