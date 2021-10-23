Sports
Australia vs South Africa, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Australia Lose Early Wicket As Nortje Removes Finch
AUS vs SA Live Score: Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.© Twitter
South Africa set a goal of 119 runs against Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in the first game of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australian captain Aaron Finch initially won the toss and opted to field. South Africa put down 118 for nine in 20 overs, with Aiden Markram crushing 40 from 36 balls. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa each took two wickets, while Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket each.
5:26 PM (ACTUAL)
AUSTRALI’S RUN-CHASE IS ON THE WAY!!!
David Warner escorts skipper Aaron Finch in the middle.
5:10 PM (ACTUAL)
GONE! NORTJE DEPARTS!
STARC GETS HIS SECOND WICKET.ANRICE NORJE 2 (3)
SA: 115/9 (19.4)
5:09 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX! THAT’S MASSIVE!
STARC MISSES ITS LENGTH AND RABADA MAKES THE BEST. HIGHLY NEEDED RUNS FOR THE PROTEAS.
SA: 114/8 (19.2)
5:06 PM (ACTUAL)
5 OVERRUN FROM CUMMINS FROM THE 19TH!
Mitchell Starc will throw the last one. SA: 106/8 (19)
4:58 PM (ACTUAL)
FROM! MARKRAM IS GONE!
Markram tries to take the air route, only to find Mawell on the border. Big wicket for Mitchell Starc.
Aiden Markram c Glen Maxwell and Mitchell Starc 40 (36)
16:43 (ACTUAL)
FROM! TERRIBLE MIX UP!
Terrible confusion between Markram and Keshav Maharaj. Maxwell makes the most of it. Wade collects his roll and deposits the bail.
Keshav Maharaj loses Glenn Maxwell/Wade
SA: 83/7 (14,3)
16:38 (ACTUAL)
FROM! ANOTHER BITES IN THE DUST!
Zampa gets Miller. Lbw looks plum and it’s given. The batsmen watch, but eventually get his marching orders.
David Miller and Adam Zampa 16(18)
16:28 (ACTUAL)
FOUR! MARKRAM CUT THROUGH THE EXTERIOR! FIND THE BORDER!
Markram gets some space and he makes the most of it. The much-needed frontier for the proteas.
SA: 71/4 (11)
16:26 (ACTUAL)
DROPPED! ZAMPA DROPS MILLER! HUGE CLOSURE FOR THE PROTEAS!
South Africa dodges a huge bullet. Zampa gives Miller a lifeline.
SA: 62/4
16:20 (ACTUAL)
1 RUN! MILLER PRESSES A SINGLE AND GETS IT!
South Africa is in deep trouble halfway through their innings.
SA: 59/4 (10 ov)
16:13 (ACTUAL)
FROM! CLASS IS GONE! CUMMINS GETS HIS MAN!
Steve Smith takes a smart catch on reverse. Klaasen tries to aim for the leg side, but takes a lead.
Heinrich Klaasen and Steve Smith and Pat Cummins 13(13)
4:05 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Cummins, outside. Markram drives wide in the middle of the road.
15:57 (ACTUAL)
A wicket maiden from Josh Hazlewood!
A shorter delivery by Hazlewood and Klaasen defends it to the leg side. No run and a wicket maiden from Hazlewood.
South Africa is 23 for three in five overs.
15:53 (ACTUAL)
FROM! ANOTHER ONE FOR AUSTRALIA! SUCH A BIZARRE DISMISSAL!
A back-of-a-length delivery by Hazlewood and it focuses on the femur. it bounces in the crease and hits the stumps. The backspin defeated De Kock.
Quinton de Kock and Josh Hazlewood 7 (12)
Come in, Heinrich Klassen.
15:49 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A short delivery by Maxwell and De Kock pulls it across the wide mid-on for a boundary!
15:47 (ACTUAL)
No run, SA: 17/2 (3)
A full delivery by Hazlewood, outside. De Kock cuts it on point. Do not run.
South Africa is 17 for two after three overs.
15:43 (ACTUAL)
FROM!!! ANOTHER GENEEEE!
A fine delivery from Hazlewood, outside. Van der Dussen tries to get off the back foot, but makes it to Wade behind it.
Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Wade and Josh Hazlewood 2 (3)
In walks, Aiden Markram.
15:39 (ACTUAL)
FROM !!!!!!! TEMBA BAVUMA LEAVES EARLY!
A faster delivery by Maxwell, but it’s straight. Bavuma misjudges it and loses his wicket.
Temba Bavuma b Glenn Maxwell 12 (7)
In comes, Rassie van der Dussen.
15:37 (ACTUAL)
a run
Maxwell tosses it full and straight. Bavuma sends it to the deep midwicket for a single.
15:33 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A full delivery by Starc, wide from the outside. Bavuma drives him square through point for another four!
15:33 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A full delivery by Starc, outside. Bavuma attacks and drives him wide halfway through for a four!
15:31 (ACTUAL)
Two runs
A full delivery by Starc on the stumps. Bavuma drives him through the covers for a double.
15:29 (ACTUAL)
The action begins!
Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma open for South Africa. Mitchell Starc to throw over first for Australia.
15:11 (ACTUAL)
Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
15:10 (IST)
We have faith in our team: Temba Bavuma
It was a privilege to lead the team in the tournament, great responsibility and I am looking forward to it. Two spinners, KG, Nortje, an all-rounder and an extra batsman in Klassen on 6. Our preparations have been good, played a lot together. We are coming with real momentum – we have confidence in our team and we will try to do it right,” said Temba Bavuma.
15:09 (ACTUAL)
Miss Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson: Aaron Finch
After winning the toss, Finch said: “We want to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, I don’t see things changing much over the course of the game. We have a lot of experience on the side, we have ‘We didn’t play as a group, but we are looking forward to this tournament. Tough roster picks, but miss Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson”.
15:04 (ACTUAL)
Australia wins toss, choose field
Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field against South Africa.
2:54 PM (ACTUAL)
Tabraiz Shamsi is back for South Africa!
Tabraiz Shamsi injured a tight groin during the warm-up match against Pakistan on Wednesday after just four deliveries. Temba Bavuma announced on Friday that the spinner has passed a fitness test.
14:32 (ACTUAL)
Head-to-head in T20Is
In terms of head-to-head in T20Is, Australia has had 13 wins against South Africa and the latter has won eight times. They also met once in the T20 World Cups, with Australia coming out victorious.
2:29 PM (ACTUAL)
South Africa wants to keep winning run!
South Africa won both warm-up matches and also took victories in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. The Proteas will try to hold on to their run.
14:27 (ACTUAL)
Australia in bad shape!
The Aussies are in bad shape right now. Aside from David Warner’s hitting issues, Aaron Finch is also short on competition training and has recently recovered from knee surgery. Meanwhile, Vice Captain Pat Cummins has not played cricket since the first leg of IPL in April.
14:16 (ACTUAL)
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Match 13 of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia and South Africa kick off the Super 12 stage. Both teams are classified in Group 1 and will face each other in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
The Super 12 stage is here
Who do you support in the first two games?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HoaaaxH85y
T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2021
