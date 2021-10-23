UF’s Ben Shelton loses in quarter-finals of Mardy Fish Tournament

VERO BEACH Don’t look now, but there’s another rising star tennis player from Canada who wants to prove that hockey isn’t the country’s only national pastime.

On Friday afternoon, Canada’s No. 6-seeded Liam Draxl made it to a thrilling quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 over #4-seeded Ben Shelton, a sophomore from the University of Florida, in the $ 15,000 Mardy Fish Childrens Foundation Tennis Championships ITF World Tennis Tour event at The Boulevard Tennis Club.

Next in a semifinal on Saturday for 19-year-old Draxl, whose number 477 in the ATP rankings, is Chinas Jerry Shang, the current number 1 junior in the ITF world rankings. Shang, who is only 16 and hopes to take his third ITF Futures title this season, outlasted eighth-seeded UF’s Duarte Vale of Portugal 6-3, 7-6 (2). Shang also defeated Vale in the final of the ITF $15,000 Futures in Naples last week, almost by the same score, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Vale was on the Gators NCAA Championship team with Shelton last season, so it was a rough day for the Gators everywhere. Shang, who has been training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton since 2019 under the tutelage of former touring professionals Jimmy Arias and Martin Damm, said it helped familiarize himself with Vales’ game.

It was the same as last week, Shang said. He is a fighter and is not going to give you anything. I reset in the tiebreak and got the game done. I have known [Draxl] since i was 14, watching him play in juniors when i was little. It’s gonna be fun.

Draxl hopes to join a contingent of exciting Canadian stars on both tours, including Felix Auger-Aliassime in 12th place, Denis Shapovalov in 15th place (who reached the semifinals here in Vero Beach in 2016),

Milos Raonic (ranked as high as No. 3 ever), Vasek Pospisil (career high 25 in 2014); and on the WTA Tour, Bianca Andreescu (US Open champion in 2019), Leylah Fernandez (recent US Open finalist), Genie Bouchard (Wimbledon finalist in 2016), and even US Open champion Emma Raducanu were all born in Toronto.

When you see the next generation, young players like Felix and Denis doing so well in the Tour, I feel like I can do it. I’m inspired by them and I’m trying to follow in their footsteps, Draxl said.

Hard-serving southpaw Shelton got off to a slow start, possibly feeling the effects of his tough three-set win over former Gators teammate Blaise Bicknell on Thursday, but stormed back to wipe out a tiebreak in the second set. The turning point of the game came when Shelton served at 2-2, 15-40 in the third set when Draxl slammed a very angled crosscourt forehand past the net-charging Shelton for a critical break.

However, with Draxl serving for the game at 5-3, Shelton, 19, saved a match point as Draxl’s forehand just missed the baseline of clay. Shelton broke back and held on 4-5.

A fired Draxl, normally a baseliner, won two points by serving and volleying to rise 40-15 for match point #2. A mistake by Draxl gave Shelton an opening. but the University of Kentucky Wildcat sealed the 2-hour 47-minute fight as Shelton’s backhand flew over the baseline.

A great match for my doubles partner this week, said Draxl, who was seeded No. 1 in last year’s NCAA singles tournament. I knew today was going to be a struggle. I was pumped to pee it out at the end. If you beat such a player with 6-1, you know that it will not be 6-1 in the second set. I knew he would fight back and grind. I knew I had to improve my game, be more aggressive. I’ve returned some of his bombs and I won’t break him without it.

I love college tennis so much; Love the energy, love the atmosphere, love being pumped up and the team aspect of it, added Draxl, who was named the school’s first ITA National Player of the Year, 25-3 in singles . I’m excited to go back in January and do it again.

Draxl is feeling a wave of confidence after reaching the semi-finals of another ITF $15,000 tournament in Naples last week. Draxl also held his own in an ATP qualifier at the Canada Masters 1000 event last August, narrowly falling from number 56-ranked Tommy Paul, 7-6 (0), 6-4. He also lost a close to former Top 40 player Ryan Harrison 7-6 in the third at a Challenger event in Cary in July.

After taking a nine-game loss streak earlier this week, Donald Young, the top-seeded, wildcard entrant, who reached No. 38 in the world in 2012 before injuries and the pandemic derailed his career, the 32-year-old’s comeback drew to a close. Another speed bump on Thursday in a 6-3, 4-0 loss against wildcard entrant Matthew Segura.

Young, who has dropped to 451 and relegated to playing in the minor leagues of professional tennis, sustained an injury to his left leg and was forced to withdraw from his second round game. After two first-round ejections at this tournament, Segura, 21, the great-nephew of the late tennis Hall of Famer Pancho Segura, has reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

With all due respect, I just went out and trusted my ability and my game, said Segura, 21, who grew up in Southern California but lives in nearby Orlando. I think it’s a great performance, especially against someone who was in the Top 40. He has beaten many good players. Every year has been a learning moment for me. The last two times I lost in the first round, but I have learned lessons and how do I do that? [compete]. I decided the third time I wanted to go for it.

The two-handed Segura can strike with both hands and has two-fisted foundations like his great uncle Pancho did. Pancho was only six feet tall but managed to win 66 titles and unofficially reached No. 1 in 1950. Although the little Ecuadorian died at the age of 96 in 2017, he passed on his vast knowledge of tennis to Matthew, who died at 6-years-old. 1 state.

Every time I hit a winning shot or got a good win, he said, Thataboy!, so I feel like he’s saying that to me, Segura said. I think he still trains my heart.

For late scores and tournament information, visitwww.TennisVeroBeach.com