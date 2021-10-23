Sports
Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game Boston 25
ALLENTOWN, Dad. – (AP) Coach Troy Ryan could have overlooked how Canada’s women’s hockey team fell into the second period as it resumed its cross-border rivalry against the United States on Friday night.
What mattered is how his team reacted with Emily Clark scoring twice in the third period to secure a 3-1 win in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the two countries.
Yeah, that’s just one of those bouts we’d love to have back, Ryan said of a 20-minute period beating Canada 1-0 and beating 15-3. But also in a process like this, was happy that those things happen because then you can see how your team reacts to them. And I think they answered that call.
Drafted in the right circle, Clark scored the go-ahead goal by sneaking a shot into the right post at 5:05 in the third period, then sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with six seconds left.
Sarah Fillier also scored and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves in the first meeting between the world’s top hockey powers since Canada’s 3-2 overtime win in the Women’s World Championship gold medal game in Calgary, Alberta, on August 31. The Canadians have won three consecutive encounters to mark their best streak since a five-game run before a 3-2 shootout loss in the gold medal match at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.
Though the loss was painful, US captain Kendall Coyne Schofield saw encouraging signs of a team shaking off the rust after a two-month hiatus in preparation to defend the Olympic gold medal.
The best part is we have them eight more times, Coyne Schofield said, and the two countries will meet again Monday in Hartford, Connecticut. We didn’t get the result we wanted today, but I think we have a great opportunity to learn from this game, learn from our mistakes, learn from the things we did well and take that into Hartford.
Alex Cavallini stopped 16 shots in the loss. Hayley Scamurra scored for the US and nearly had the tying goal of Rebecca Johnston’s turnover in Canada’s end before her backhander was pushed aside about 20 seconds after Clark scored her first goal.
If I had that chance, I should just bury him, Scamurra said. But I’m proud of the way our team sort of fight back after that goal. And I think we brought it to them. And we just have to find a way to score.
The teams exchanged power-play goals in the first 40 minutes, with Canada opening the scoring at Filliers 13:39 in the first period, and 29 seconds after Abby Roque was penalized for tripping.
In the American zone faceoff, Canada worked the puck back to Erin Ambrose, whose shot from the blue line was tipped off by teammate Johnston. Cavallini made the stop, but was unable to control the rebound, which dribbled to the left, where an untouched Fillier shoved it into the open side.
Scamurra tied it 11:21 in the second period, when Maschmeyer stopped Caroline Harveys’ point shot. Scamurra spun away from Renata Fast up front and covered the rebound in the crossbar.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that put women’s hockey on hold for 18 months, Team USA’s outing was the first time against an international opponent on U.S. soil in 622 days, dating back to a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in a rivalry game played in Anaheim, California, on February 8, 2020.
The first period was not over before the bad blood between the two teams became apparent as American forward Hilary Knight exchanged nudges with Canadaa Melodie Daoust after struggling for the Canadian net with three seconds to go.
COMMENTS: US G Maddie Rooney, who missed the world championship after a lower body injury, is back in action and is not expected to play until the team travels to play a three-game series against Russia in Northern Ireland from November . 9. … Canada D Blayre Turnbull, who broke her fibula during the gold medal celebrations in August, has resumed skating, but there is no timetable for her return. … Coyne Schofield played in her 150th international game, including the Under-18 and -22 levels.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
