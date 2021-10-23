In the breathtaking world of cricket fighting in China

BEIJING The blinds are closed, the air is filled with cigarette smoke and tension. About three dozen people, mostly men, huddle around a table, silently hearing only an unmistakable chirping sound.

It’s a cricket fight.

Autumn marks the cricket fighting season in China, a sport believed to be over a millennium old. In recent years, it has become popular with new generations. Some games go on secretly in small backrooms. Others, such as the annual face-offs in the southern metropolis Hangzhou or the port city Tianjin, are dazzling, televised affairs.

A lot of money is involved. The little critters themselves are usually cheap at around $5 to $10, but the most elite fighters can end up worth a small fortune in a country where millions of dollars are spent annually on cricket sales and cricket care. And while betting is not allowed, some games still see a stealthy but robust exchange of money as a side effect.

Here’s how the game works. Two crickets, always males, are weighed to the hundredth of a gram and then matched to weight class as prize fighters. They are placed in a clear plastic ring almost the size of a dinner plate, with a partition between the two insects. A referee signals it’s time and then slides the ring divider out to face the critters.

The owners insert a special reed to lightly brush their crickets, causing them to fight. The critters lunge and swipe at each other with their pincer-like jaws. A referee keeps a close eye on the little fighters and notes the number of attacks and withdrawals.

In a fight in this smoky room, there is a quick struggle lasting just a few seconds, but one of the crickets can’t hold the other and retreats. The referee declares it the loser. Both crickets are quickly returned to clay pots. They are so precious that their owners never let them fight to the death, and injuries are rare.

Where the bugs are

Every single one of the men, and again, pretty much all involved are men, have worked for weeks to get here. They spent weeks acquiring, training and refining their crickets to get ready for the September to October fighting season.

That toil usually starts in the cornfields of northern China. Yang Yu’ai, a cricket seller in Beijing’s Tianqiao Market, explains how her relatives fan out with nets and headlights on miles of corn stalks near her home in Shandong province every August.

Cricket enthusiasts are poetic about the province for the alleged ferocity of the six-legged fighters, who are supposedly bolstered by Shandong’s rich soil. Ningyang Province in Shandong produces highly coveted insects, the sale of which by the provincial government say brings in about 600 million yuan ($94 million) in revenue per year.

The result of Yu’s grueling hunt: hundreds of male crickets a year. The most expensive she ever sold cost nearly $400.

“My family has experience. They know how to look for crickets with well-shaped heads and large jaws. Crickets with fighting spirit!” says Yang.

“This year’s crickets have good hard jaws because it didn’t rain too much. The rain produces soft jawed crickets,” she explains.

These are maintenance-friendly critters

Zhao Jiuling is a devoted cricket competitor. He catches his own crickets that drag through the fields for almost two weeks Hebei and Shandong provinces before sunrise every day.

“You’re looking for good teeth, good jaws. A big, broad head, because you have jaw muscles. The bigger the head, the better the muscle,” he says. Cricket hunters also pay attention to a complex array of other factors, such as the color of its head, its weight, and the timbre of its chirping.

Zhao brings a few dozen of the best prospects back to Beijing to undergo training and nutrition. Much of his intensive preparation is simply pitting his own crickets against others at home or in friendlies to get a sense of each insect’s idiosyncrasies.

Outside the fighting ring, the critters also require a lot of maintenance. Zhao lets me help clean his ceramic cricket pots. They are coated with a special kind of “worm tea” made from the dung of a moth native to southwestern Guizhou province. According to traditional Chinese medicine, the tea has a cooling effect that complements the beetle’s body chemistry.

In each pot we also put a clay house for the cricket, the right mix of soil and a rice paper carpet. “I don’t want them walking around barefoot because they have those little claws at the tip of their legs. If they’re damaged, they can’t stand in a fight,” explains Zhao.

Every evening he cooks them a nutritious meal of grain and bean powder. “They are very picky,” he says.

Better in the ring than between the sheets

The crickets are also picky about their friends. The week before, Zhao carefully paired his fighters with female crickets. “Sometimes they don’t like each other. Domestic violence comes from both sides. Sometimes the females eat the males,” he says.

A few of his male crickets do not mate, hampering their fighting skills as cricket enthusiasts believe their pets fight better after mating. Some of Zhao’s male crickets have to have their buttocks washed in a special solution he devises to unclog their genital orifices, which are covered by oversized wings, also a sign of a good fighter, but bad for reproduction.

Zhao loves his crickets so much that sometimes it gets in the way of his own love life. Women tell him he’s crazy, he says.

What makes it worth it? The tension of the match, he says. The glory of victory. And a special dream.

“We always had this dream when we were a little kid, when one day we could have the king of warriors. We’ve been looking for it for many years. We go through our lives year after year in the hope that we could have one,” he says.

So far, Zhao has had some good fighters. He even sold one for about $1,500 in September. But he is still looking for the one who can beat them all.

