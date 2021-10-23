What Bears rookie Justin Fields can learn from Tom Brady

Justin Fields doesn’t have to look far to find someone who can aim for Sunday. Hell is 160 feet across the football field or closer, depending on which fence the ball is spotted.

Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady is the epitome of NFL greatness. His seven Super Bowl rings across four different presidential administrations are more than any franchise in the NFL can claim. He has set an impossible standard.

Bears’ starting quarterback needs to learn from him, if only by watching. On Sunday, he has a chance like none in NFL history. Fields, born exactly six months after Brady made his first start in Michigan, is 22. Brady is 44. The difference between the two is the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

It’s just great to see him still playing when he has nothing else to prove, Fields said. I mean, he’s won seven Super Bowl rings.

Just seeing him play with nothing left to prove shows how much he loves the game. Sure, he’s a great quarterback who will go down in history as one of the best the game has ever played.

Fields spent last week trying to defuse the hype surrounding the Packers rivalry, saying the game wasn’t a one-on-one matchup between him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Technically, he’s right. But novice pitchers don’t face each other every game. Nor the top scorers of basketball teams who play in different positions. That doesn’t mean they avoid comparisons.

If Fields is the franchise quarterback the Bears believe he is, then you have to compare it to every star quarterback they’ve played in the next decade. Perhaps the most important advantage for him as a rookie is that he can study the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks on the other side of the line this season and try to steal a few tricks.

Shoot, I learn from watching those guys, you know? We can all learn from watching great players, said Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who is nine months younger than Brady. If you don’t learn from some of these guys who have been in the league for a long time and how they view the game, then you are cutting yourself off to a lot of good information.

Quarterbacks do not study opposing offenses during the week. However, during every game, Bears coaches encourage Fields to watch the other quarterback, especially in third place. The piece determines whether Fields should prepare to take the field, but also shows how quarterbacks perform at the game’s most critical moments.

It’s a really nice experience to be able to see those guys and how they work, DeFilippo said.

There are plenty of greats for Fields to watch. Last week, Fields faced Rodgers, who, like Brady, is a three-time NFL MVP. In two weeks, all hell will face Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and another future Hall of Famer. None of the three has the same playing style as Fields. However, what the Bears want to teach him is beyond that. They want Fields to see Brady’s poise, skill and mastery and apply it to himself.

He wants to be Justin Fields, that’s all he cares about, said Bears coach Matt Nagy. You can respect those other guys, and I know he does. We’re in a great place in this league with the number of great quarterbacks and great quarterbacks that are going on right now.

You always respect that, and you ask people around them how they do things and little things like that, but then you make it your own.

Sitting in their conference room during the week, Bears quarterbacks Andy Dalton, Nick Foles, and Fields talk about the latest appearances in the league, whether it’s a Lamar Jackson run, a Justin Herbert pitch, or a creepy Brady gig.

When you’re in that room, and that position is so hard, you appreciate good quarterback play, DeFilippo said.

Since it’s hard to compare Brady to mere mortals, DeFilippo focuses on how Brady handles specific situations. He then lets Fields apply that to his own responsibilities.

Rookie quarterbacks often think the only way to convert third downs is to throw past the sticks. The Bears want Fields to see that an open receiver can often catch the ball short and then run down first.

You bring up, Hey, look how he handled this third-and-13, he checked the ball, and they got it to fourth-and-two [and went for it]said DeFilippo.

The bears want Fields to see it in real time.

On the sidelines, grab Justin on third and 10: Hey, if they get five here, it’ll be interesting to see what they do, DeFilippo said. So [were] always putting ourselves in the game by playing the game a bit when the other team is on the attack.

Fields focused on how Rodgers was able to orchestrate drives. In college, Fields said it was easy to make up for lost yardage with explosive play. In the NFL, the defense is way too stingy.

The Bears converted just a third of their third downs, the fifth worst figure in the NFL. Bradys Buccaneers converts 49.4%, the third best.

You can just take away how they operate their checkers and how they operate a game, Fields said. It just can’t be two, three good plays on a drive. You have to consistently put together positive actions to get on the field and at least get points.

The bears don’t. Only two teams, the Jets and Texans, who are also rookie rookie quarterbacks, average fewer points than the Bears at 16.3 per game. No team averages fewer yards than the Bears 246.2.

Fields told Rodgers that he had learned not to force things with his arm or legs. It still bothers Fields that he had first and ten with the Packers 35 with a minute left in the first half and suffered a game delay, then a sack that lost 10 yards. The bears fired.

I learned from the last game: if it’s a bad game, don’t make it worse, he said. Sometimes, of course, I’m going to try to extend the game, but if it’s not there, you throw the ball away and move on to the next game.

Brady will be an even better teacher. This season, according to NFL NextGen Stats, he had an average pitching time of 2.53 seconds. That’s the third fastest in the NFL. His average of 2.45 seconds was the second fastest last week.

Rodgers slides through the bag like a hyperactive boxer dodging punches; Brady stands up straight and throws like a reliever throwing from the stretch. However, everything before that point is the same. That’s where Fields can learn.

They are so similar that just the things they do in the scrimmage and how slow the game is for them, the defense is slow for them, Nagy said. They see everything before it happens. Their similarities with the confidence they have in themselves, the ability to make every throw. The experience they have. They’re competitive, they’re so competitive. They care. You see that. … You can do nothing but respect that.

Fields does, even though he tries to be himself.

What I like about Justin is that he won’t change, Nagy said. He is who he is for a reason. He can learn and get better in certain areas, and he respects the other guys. I know he does.