Undefeated college football teams in 2021

There are only 10 undefeated college football teams left at the FBS level as we play week 8. Appalachian State 30-27 upset of No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night brought us to the current level. It was only Appalachian State’s second win over an FBS opponent in the program’s history, the other being the memorable win over No. 5 Michigan at Ann Arbor in 2007 and similarly, this last win for the Mountaineers came over kicker Chandler Staton’s 24-yard field goal in the closing second.

Here’s a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of October 23, 2021.

Number 1 Georgia (7-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 vs. Florida (CBS)

Georgia may have a historically stellar defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 49 points in seven games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 7, beating previously undefeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.

No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0)

Next game: 12 noon ET, Saturday, October 23 at Navy (ESPN2)

Cincinnati took a 35-point win over UCF in Week 7 as the Bearcats took a 35-0 lead before the Knights got on the scoreboard in the last minute of the first half. Jerome Ford ran back for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0)

Next game:12 noon ET, Saturday, October 23 in Kansas (ESPN)

Oklahoma has won many close games, culminating in its most recent win over rival Texas. Oklahoma trailed 21 but rallied to win 55-48 when Caleb Williams took over as the quarterback and Kennedy Brooks rushed to 217 yards and the winning touchdown. In the final win, Williams again came through with 295 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 52-31 win against TCU.

No. 6 Michigan (6-0)

Next game:12 noon ET, Saturday, October 23 vs. Northwestern (FOX)

The Wolverines won in Week 5 in Madison, Wisconsin, where they hadn’t won since 2001. Last week, Michigan survived in Nebraska and held on to a 32-29 win. Hassan Haskins ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns to bring the Wolverines to 6-0.

No. 8 Oklahoma State (6-0)

Next game:3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 23 in Iowa State (FOX)

Oklahoma State got into a 17-3 hole against Texas early in the second quarter on Saturday, but the Cowboys forced a pick-six against Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, then Oklahoma State kicked a field goal in the last second of the first half to cut the deficit to four points at halftime. Oklahoma State scored the last 19 points of the game.

No. 9 Michigan State (7-0)

Next game: Saturday October 30 vs. Michigan

Michigan State improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, with three of those wins on the road, as the Spartans defeated Indiana 20-15 in Week 7. They overcame a 9-7 deficit to win by five points thanks to three turnovers forced against the Hoosiers.

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0)

Next game: 12 noon ET, Saturday, October 23 in the Army (CBSSN)

The Demon Deacons are the last remaining undefeated team in the ACC and they have started 4-0 in conference play. But the latter was not easy, as Wake Forest needed OT to beat Syracuse 40-37. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

No. 21 SMU (6-0)

Next game:7 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 30 in Houston

SMU could be Cincinnati’s top contender in the AAC as the two are the only undefeated teams left in the conference. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in every game so far. SMU came by Tulane, 55-26, in its most recent win.

No. 22 San Diego State (6-0)

Next game: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Air Force (CBSSN)

The Aztecs keep opponents at 16 points per game. Two of San Diego’s six victories came against Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Utah. San Diego State had an exciting but menacing matchup in its last win against San Jose State. The Aztecs won 19-13 in 2OT.

New. 24 UTSA (7-0)

Next game:7 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 23 at Louisiana Tech (Stadium)

The Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois and in Week 4 they beat Memphis on the road. UTSA had another narrow win to make it 6-0 and continued to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up late with the big interception to take the win. UTSA then sent Rice, 45-0.