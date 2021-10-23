No. 3 Field Hockey Undone at No. 2 Michigan





Next game: at Ohio State University 24-10-2021 | 12:00 o’clock BTN ANN ARBOR, I. No. 3 Rutgers field hockey headed out Friday for a showdown of two of the top three ranked teams in the nation. In the end, No. 2 Michigan won with a final score of 3-0. Rutgers is now 12-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, while the Wolverines improve to 13-1 and 5-1 in conference play. Michigan took advantage of a 14-3 margin in shots and a 4-0 advantage in penalty corners to secure the win. Gianna Glatz made nine saves for the Scarlet Knights, including one high-reel save to negate a chance of a penalty stroke. Glatz now has 340 saves in her career, passing Rebecca Donohue for the fifth time in the program’s history. The game remained scoreless after the first quarter. Rutgers had some early scoring chances, the only two shots of the first frame, but failed to capitalize, and the game was scoreless throughout the first quarter. In the second quarter, Michigan got a huge opportunity when they got a penalty stroke with five minutes left in the second quarter. However, the Rutgers goalkeeper Gianna Glatz made a huge save by diving to the right to put the effort aside and keep the game 0-0. WHAT A SALVATION! Gianna Glatz with the dive save to stop a penalty stroke and keep the Wolverines off the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/NDxrKgEIxQ Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) October 22, 2021 The Wolverines matched late in the second quarter, scoring with just 36 seconds left in the opening half. The first opportunity was brushed aside but failed to clear, and Michigan put in the rebound to take a 1-0 lead at halftime. Midway through the third quarter, Michigan added a second count to their ledger. The Wolverines converted a penalty corner and took a 2-0 lead. The home team scored another goal late in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0, securing the win. The road trip continues on Sunday. RU plays at number 21 in the state of Ohio at noon, broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Dean Linke and Jeanne Shin-Cooper are on the call for the nationwide broadcast. After that game, RU returns home for the last games of the regular season against Michigan State (Friday, October 29 at 2 PM) and Lafayette (Sunday, October 31 at 2 PM). The Scarlet Knights will be honoring their upper class during the final weekend of action. After that, RU will host this year’s Big Ten Tournament, welcoming other Big Ten schools to Piscataway for action from November 4-7.

