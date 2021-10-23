PM Modi has ties to para table tennis player in Goa programme, recalls ‘Chaiwala’ past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled a divyang tea seller from Goa while addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa program, by recalling his past as ‘chaiwala’ or tea seller. PM Modi communicated with the selected beneficiaries and stakeholders through videoconferencing.

“Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (you are also a tea seller like me),” PM Modi told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, a foreign-language businessman and para-table tennis player from Vascotown. He runs a tea stall at the Kadamba Transport Corporation bus stop.

Rajasaheb is one of the disabled beneficiaries of the “Swayampurna Goa” program, an extension of the central government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Rajasaheb told Prime Minister Modi about how he joined the camp for the “Swayampurna Goa” scheme in December 2020 and then became its beneficiary. The prime minister assured that his government has been working to give a respectful life to people with different disabilities. He said, “The government is with you. If you make progress, the country will move forward.”

PM Modi AddressesAatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa Program

The Prime Minister was in contact with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa Programme’ via video conference. Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant was also present at the event. At the initiative of Swayampurna Goa, which started on October 1, 2020, a state government official is appointed as ‘Swayampurna Mitra’. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or congregation, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments, and is responsible for ensuring that the government schemes and benefits reach the people according to their suitability.

PM Modi said that Goa has implemented and is expanding the central regulations regarding the safety and honor of women. He praised the Goa government for implementing services like toilets, Ujjwala gas hookups, availability of Jan Dhan bank accounts for women. He said: Our plans have provided thousands of sisters with free gas bottles during the COVID-19 lockdown. The government of Goa has provided sisters with great amenity by supplying every house with water.”

The Prime Minister also noted Goa’s passion and craze for football and noted that the state is moving forward with renewed confidence and fresh team spirit. Addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, Prime Minister Modi said: “Goa’s passion and craze for football are on a completely different level! Goa is moving forward with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key solution behind Swayampurna Goa.”

(with PTI inputs)