No. 14 Women’s Volleyball Goes On The Road Sweeping No. 12 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. No. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball started a tough road trip on a high note, sweeping No. 12 Minnesota 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-22) in a Big Ten game Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

The Nittany Lions, who improved to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, now head to Madison to take it at No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Gophers saw their record drop to 11-6, 6-3 Big Ten.

Penn State hit .356 as a team as they landed their second sweep over a nationally ranked Big Ten team this season. The other came across then – No. 3 Ohio State at Rec Hall. Senior Setter Gabby Blossom , who earned the Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week honors on Monday, led the offense with 44 assists and finished her fifth straight double-double with 14 digs.

Blossom was one of two Penn State players to double-double and join senior Adanna Rollins , who played against her old team for the first time. Rollins finished with 13 digs and 11 kills, nothing more important than the stretch she had to cover to finish set two. The Lions trailed a whopping six in the set, still trailing 22-17 late before recovering to 24-24 on a 3-0 run that was capped by a kill from Rollins. That was just the beginning for the outside hitter. Jenn Wenaas put the Gophers at one, 25-24, before Rollins ran off with three straight kills to complete the comeback and put her team at 2-0 in the game.

The middle bracket was again dominant for Penn State, combined for 27 kills on 0.489 strokes. sophomore Allie Holland hit .550 with 12 kills and four blocks while Kaitlyn Hordo hit .444 with 15 kills.

The Penn State back lane put in a solid effort, holding Stephanie Samedy, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and current NCAA leader in kills/set, to 12 kills. Four players ended up with double-digit digs, including senior libero Jenna Hampton with 16. Freshmen Anjelina Starck counted 10.

The back row allowed only two aces in the match. On the other hand, freshman Penn State Quinn Menger served for two aces, while Starck and Hampton came in with one aces each.

Penn State ended a three-game loss streak at Maturi Pavilion, winning there for the first time since 2017. It was the Lions’ first senior class win in their fourth attempt.

The Lions hit better than .300 in all three sets. They never fell behind on their way to an easy win, I put one down. After the big comeback in set two, they took a hard-fought win in the third. With the score at 20-20, Minnesota had two fouls around a kill by Holland to put Penn State at 23-20. The Gophers scored the next two runs to get inside one, but kills through Joni Parker and Blossom placed an exclamation mark on the sweep.

Parker led all players with 16 kills on .341 hit while adding five digs. Katie Clark had only one run in the game, but it was a big point. She came off the bench during the comeback in the second set and combined with Holland for a block that brought the Lions in one, 24-23.

Samedy made a total of 16 digs to give her a double-double. Wenaas finished with a team-high 15 kills on .297 hits, while Airi Miyabe had 14 kills on .324 hits.

Friday’s game was between two teams that could be stronger later in the season when players return. Penn State was without a starting outside hitter Erika Pritchard , while Minnesota was without starting winger Taylor Landfair.

Penn State now turns its attention to No. 3 Wisconsin, who defeated No. 6 Ohio State in four sets on Friday. The Badgers are currently second in the Big Ten standings at 8-1, while the Lions are one spot back in third at 7-2. Saturday’s game between the teams will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.