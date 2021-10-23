Yulee soccer team shows solidarity with teammates suspended over controversial video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. The Yulee High School soccer team showed solidarity with several teammates, who were suspended after a controversial video circulated on social media before Friday night’s return.

The clip shows two young white boys making racist remarks – one of them wearing a white cloth hood.

Wait a minute, do you see that? said one of the guys in the video, pointing straight at the camera. It’s a ****r.

According to multiple parents who provided the video to News4Jax, the clip was sent by one of their classmates to a group of black students at Yulee High School in Nassau County.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County School District told News4Jax that the student who sent the video via SnapChat was not one of the two students who appeared in it.

The Nassau County School district confirmed to News4Jax that the video sparked a fight when some students, some from the soccer team, confronted the teen who sent them the video.

To show solidarity, the players planned to kneel, some wanted to sit out of Friday night’s game. Parents told News4Jax that they had been told by the school board that if they did, they would not be able to play for the rest of the season.

But the footballers took to the field in a way to acknowledge what was going on.

Video obtained by News4Jax showed two players holding white jerseys in the air as the team entered the field. It is the equipment of two of their teammates who have been suspended.

Parents said they defended themselves after being bullied and attacked because of their race.

Melissa Ricks said her son and other black students at Yulee High were sent the video containing racist comments from students — one even wearing a white hood.

No one deserves it to be 2021 and until people start screaming, nothing will change, said Melissa Ricks, a mother of a Yulee High School student.

She also told News4Jax how she felt when the video was sent to her son.

furious. furious. I’ve never felt such anger in my life. In my life. To know that this video was sent directly to my kid and half of my babies in this soccer team. Do you know what that feels like? said Rick.

Nassau County Public School Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham released the following statement:

The district was made aware of a video shot this summer but recently sent to several Yulee High School students via Snap Chat. The video contains racist comments and images. It resulted in a physical altercation involving multiple students. Disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with the district’s code of conduct for students involved in the altercation and transmission of the Snap Chat video. Mark Durham, Deputy Superintendent of Instruction

News4Jax found the video too offensive to share in its raw form, but an edited version appears in the videos in this article from our coverage.

Many parents are not happy with the way the situation is being handled and feel that the students in the video also need to be disciplined.

Ricks said the problem is bigger than suspensions and football games, and that the school and the community need to take a stand against racism.

While a number of footballers held up the jerseys, they wanted to do more to ensure their voices were heard.

Many players felt they were being silenced.