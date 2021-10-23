Sports
Aslan Karatsev sets up Karen Khachanov clash in Moscow | ATP tour
Aslan Karatsev kept his small hopes alive to qualify for Friday’s Nitto ATP Finals at the VTB Kremlin Cup, beating Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-3 to reach his fourth semi-final of the season on tour .
The Russian, who had never made it past the second round in four previous main tournaments in Moscow, is 13th (2,120 points) in the FedEx ATP Race To Turin, 835 points behind ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkack. The Pole occupies the final qualifying spot with Rafael Nadal missing out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.
FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION
In their first ATP Head2Head meeting, Karatsev Simon broke five times, taking 76 percent (22/29) of his first serve points to move up after 86 minutes.
The 28-year-old was one of the breakthrough stars of 2021. Karatsev enjoyed a dream flight to the Australian Open semi-finals as a qualifier before winning his first tour-level title in Dubai. The home favourite, who has not yet dropped a set in Moscow, also advanced to the final in Belgrade.
The number 22 in the world then takes on compatriot Karen Khachanov after third seed John Millman scored 7-5, 7-6 (4) after two hours and 26 minutes.
During this meeting, Karatsev said: “I think it’s great that we have an all-Russian semi-final, so I want the audience to come and cheer for both of us.” Khachanov won the title in Moscow in 2018 and is aiming to win his first tour-level trophy since triumphing in Paris the same year. The 25-year-old saved four second set points in his win over Millman.
